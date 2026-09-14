US Releases Dramatic Footage of Airman’s Rescue in Iran

Declassified footage of the airman rescue in Iran and the first public testimony from “Bravo” reveal how the injured airman survived nearly two days behind enemy lines as Iranian forces searched for him before a massive rescue operation.

CBS News released declassified footage of the rescue of a US airman whose F-15E was shot down by an Iranian missile in April. The officer, identified as “Bravo” for security reasons, recounted his experience publicly for the first time on 60 Minutes.

Why it matters: The account illustrates the human and military risks of operating inside Iranian territory: a lost aircraft, US forces under fire, and a large-scale rescue mission.

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Missile Shot F-15E Down, Leaving Two Airmen in Iran

Newly declassified footage shows the events leading up to the rescue of Bravo, the US Air Force officer who was shot down and survived behind enemy lines in Iran for two days. https://t.co/YUIzeTBpKt https://t.co/0x2zDndgmC — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 14, 2026

Bravo was the weapons systems officer aboard the F-15E Strike Eagle, identified during the mission as Dude 44. “Alpha” was the pilot.

The aircraft was struck by an Iranian missile. Bravo compared the impact to being hit by a “freight train” and explained that Alpha decided to eject them both when it became clear that they could not save the aircraft.

The fact: The two service members landed separately. Alpha was recovered first, while Bravo remained behind Iranian lines for nearly two days.

Bravo faced another danger during his descent: His parachute was damaged. He later estimated that he fell at a speed of between 70 and 100 miles per hour.

The impact fractured his back, arm, and shoulder. He also suffered an ankle injury and wounds to his face and head, he told 60 Minutes.