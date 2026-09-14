US Releases Dramatic Footage of Airman’s Rescue in Iran
Posted on09/14/26 at 09:02
Declassified footage of the airman rescue in Iran and the first public testimony from “Bravo” reveal how the injured airman survived nearly two days behind enemy lines as Iranian forces searched for him before a massive rescue operation.
CBS News released declassified footage of the rescue of a US airman whose F-15E was shot down by an Iranian missile in April. The officer, identified as “Bravo” for security reasons, recounted his experience publicly for the first time on 60 Minutes.
- Why it matters: The account illustrates the human and military risks of operating inside Iranian territory: a lost aircraft, US forces under fire, and a large-scale rescue mission.
Missile Shot F-15E Down, Leaving Two Airmen in Iran
Newly declassified footage shows the events leading up to the rescue of Bravo, the US Air Force officer who was shot down and survived behind enemy lines in Iran for two days. https://t.co/YUIzeTBpKt https://t.co/0x2zDndgmC
— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) September 14, 2026
Bravo was the weapons systems officer aboard the F-15E Strike Eagle, identified during the mission as Dude 44. “Alpha” was the pilot.
The aircraft was struck by an Iranian missile. Bravo compared the impact to being hit by a “freight train” and explained that Alpha decided to eject them both when it became clear that they could not save the aircraft.
- The fact: The two service members landed separately. Alpha was recovered first, while Bravo remained behind Iranian lines for nearly two days.
Bravo faced another danger during his descent: His parachute was damaged. He later estimated that he fell at a speed of between 70 and 100 miles per hour.
The impact fractured his back, arm, and shoulder. He also suffered an ankle injury and wounds to his face and head, he told 60 Minutes.
Injured, Bravo Climbed a Mountain as Iranian Forces Searched for Him
Despite his injuries, officer Bravo quickly moved away from the landing site and reached a mountain ridge approximately 7,000 feet high.
According to US military sources cited by CBS News, Iranian forces came within a few hundred meters of his position.
- The pursuit: Bravo had communications equipment, but said he initially prioritized escaping and hiding before attempting to contact US forces.
CBS reported in April that Iran even used dogs in an effort to locate the airman. Meanwhile, the US mobilized dozens of aircraft and multiple units to find the crew members.
Bravo survived with very little food and water while he waited. The rescue occurred approximately 48 hours later, when US forces reached his position.
More Than 90 Operators Became Stranded During the Airman Rescue in Iran
Declassified footage shows the moment that “Bravo,” the injured WSO was finally picked up by US forces, specifically by two members of Air Force Pararescue, following the use of technology by the CIA to detect his location. All together, over 90 special operators were involved in the operation that successfully saved the two downed pilots.
As the WSO said, truly a “testament of God’s provision.”
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 14, 2026
The operation encountered one final complication. After rescuing Bravo, an aircraft used by US forces became stuck in the desert sand.
More than 90 special operators were temporarily stranded in Iranian territory, according to the account reported by CBS.
- The cost: The US had to extract the personnel through another operation and later destroyed the abandoned aircraft to prevent it from falling into Iranian hands.
CBS previously reported that the entire operation mobilized more than 150 aircraft and involved the use of more than 200 munitions as US forces attempted to recover the two crew members.
Bravo’s testimony and the declassified footage now provide a more detailed look at what CBS described as one of the largest and most complex rescue missions in US military history.
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SOURCE: The Hill / CBS News