Authorities Discover Two Secret Tunnels Connected to Pemex Pipelines

Tunnels allegedly used to steal Pemex fuel

One tunnel measures approximately 100 meters

Both were connected to pipelines

Mexican authorities discovered two tunnels allegedly used to steal fuel from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) pipelines, one in the State of Mexico and another in Nuevo León.

The discoveries in Tultitlán and Santa Catarina revealed infrastructure designed to access illegal pipeline connections, as authorities continue operations against so-called “huachicol” in Mexico.

In Tultitlán, authorities arrived at a property in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood following reports of a strong hydrocarbon odor and movements of tanker trucks in the area.

Pemex personnel and state authorities secured the property to investigate the illegal connection, and no arrests had been announced in connection with the case at the time of the preliminary reports.

100-Meter Tunnel Led to Illegal Pemex Pipeline Taps

The second operation occurred in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León, where the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR) confirmed the discovery during a search of a property.

Authorities found a tunnel approximately 100 meters long inside the property, with a high-pressure hose running through it and connected to two illegal taps allegedly used to extract hydrocarbons.