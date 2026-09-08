Trump Map Crosses Borders as Mexico and Iceland Reject Provocation
Posted on09/08/26 at 12:34
The image depicts several countries under the US flag.
Mexico rejected any suggestion of a violation of its sovereignty, while Iceland summoned the US ambassador.
A map Donald Trump posted on Truth Social prompted responses from Mexico and Iceland after it depicted their territories covered by the US flag.
EFE confirmed both the publication and Mexico’s response.
- Why it matters: Trump did not explain the map’s meaning or present a formal plan to alter international borders, but the post has already moved the controversy into the diplomatic arena.
Mexico Responds: “It Is Not and Will Not Be a Colony”
According to EFE, the image shows Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Greenland, and Iceland covered by the red and white stripes of the US flag. Trump posted it without comment.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by directly defending her country’s sovereignty.
“In the month of the homeland, we reaffirm that Mexico is not and will not be a colony or protectorate of any foreign country,” she wrote on X.
- Mexico’s position: Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico is a “free, independent, and sovereign” country.
Her response reflects the position she expressed one day earlier regarding relations with Washington: Mexico seeks cooperation with the US without subordination.
Iceland Responds Through Diplomatic Channels
The publication also prompted an official response from Iceland, one of the territories shown under the US flag on the map.
According to NBC News, Icelandic Foreign Minister Thorgerdur Gunnarsdottir summoned US Ambassador Billy Long.
- The message: Iceland’s Foreign Ministry told broadcaster RUV that it had made clear to the ambassador that the post was “completely inappropriate.”
The response carries greater significance because of existing tensions surrounding Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory that Trump has expressed interest in acquiring.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated that both the government and Greenland’s population have said they do not want to become part of the US, according to NBC News.
Trump Map Follows Other Geographic Proposals
The post appeared hours after Trump suggested renaming the state of New Mexico “New America.”
EFE reported that he shared an image showing “Mexico” crossed out and replaced with “America.”
The proposal follows other initiatives and statements involving geographic names.
- The context: Trump changed the US government’s designation for the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” through a 2025 executive order and recently advocated calling Lake Ontario “Lake America.”
However, an important limit remains: The map published on Truth Social does not alter international borders or independently produce any territorial effects.
Trump also provided no explanation with the image that would allow it to be considered a formal annexation proposal.
What is concrete so far are the political consequences: Mexico responded publicly, while Iceland lodged a diplomatic protest.
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SOURCE: EFE / NBC News