Trump Map Crosses Borders as Mexico and Iceland Reject Provocation

The image depicts several countries under the US flag.

Mexico rejected any suggestion of a violation of its sovereignty, while Iceland summoned the US ambassador.

A map Donald Trump posted on Truth Social prompted responses from Mexico and Iceland after it depicted their territories covered by the US flag.

EFE confirmed both the publication and Mexico’s response.

Why it matters: Trump did not explain the map’s meaning or present a formal plan to alter international borders, but the post has already moved the controversy into the diplomatic arena.

2026 Elections Follow news, candidates, and key issues in the US elections. View Election Hub Here→



Mexico Responds: “It Is Not and Will Not Be a Colony”

According to EFE, the image shows Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean, Greenland, and Iceland covered by the red and white stripes of the US flag. Trump posted it without comment.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by directly defending her country’s sovereignty.

“In the month of the homeland, we reaffirm that Mexico is not and will not be a colony or protectorate of any foreign country,” she wrote on X.

Mexico’s position: Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico is a “free, independent, and sovereign” country.

Her response reflects the position she expressed one day earlier regarding relations with Washington: Mexico seeks cooperation with the US without subordination.