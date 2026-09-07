Trump Proposes Renaming New Mexico “New America,” Alleges Election Fraud

President Donald Trump linked his proposal to allegations of election fraud, but he cannot unilaterally change the state’s legal name and presented no evidence of widespread fraud.

Donald Trump shared a map showing New Mexico renamed “New America” and then claimed that the state has one of the country’s worst histories of election fraud.

Why it matters: The post combines a provocative proposal about the state’s name with allegations concerning its elections less than two months before the November 3 vote.

Trump Can Change Federal Geographic Names, but Not a State’s Name

The image Trump posted on Truth Social where he proposed renaming New Mexico shows the word “Mexico” crossed out in red and replaced with “America.” The White House also shared the map.

Trump later wrote that “many people” had suggested renaming the state and described New Mexico as one of the major states where “voter fraud” occurs.

However, a presidential social media post does not change the state’s legal name or alter ballots or election rules.

The limit: The president does not have unilateral authority to legally rename a state. The Constitution provides for the involvement of Congress and state legislatures in fundamental changes involving the formation of states.

This differs from Trump’s decisions concerning federal geographic names, such as his designation of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”