Trump Proposes Renaming New Mexico “New America,” Alleges Election Fraud
Posted on09/07/26 at 08:30
President Donald Trump linked his proposal to allegations of election fraud, but he cannot unilaterally change the state’s legal name and presented no evidence of widespread fraud.
Donald Trump shared a map showing New Mexico renamed “New America” and then claimed that the state has one of the country’s worst histories of election fraud.
- Why it matters: The post combines a provocative proposal about the state’s name with allegations concerning its elections less than two months before the November 3 vote.
Trump Can Change Federal Geographic Names, but Not a State’s Name
The image Trump posted on Truth Social where he proposed renaming New Mexico shows the word “Mexico” crossed out in red and replaced with “America.” The White House also shared the map.
Trump later wrote that “many people” had suggested renaming the state and described New Mexico as one of the major states where “voter fraud” occurs.
However, a presidential social media post does not change the state’s legal name or alter ballots or election rules.
- The limit: The president does not have unilateral authority to legally rename a state. The Constitution provides for the involvement of Congress and state legislatures in fundamental changes involving the formation of states.
This differs from Trump’s decisions concerning federal geographic names, such as his designation of the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America.”
Is There Evidence of the Election Fraud Donald Trump Alleges?
Trump’s allegation about New Mexico is broader than the available evidence reviewed for this report.
The New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office maintains that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud and has previously rejected allegations of conspiracies to manipulate elections.
This does not mean that irregularities or isolated cases cannot occur. The distinction lies in portraying such incidents as evidence of widespread fraud capable of compromising statewide results.
- The difference: Trump portrayed New Mexico as a major example of election fraud but did not provide evidence in his posts to support that broad characterization.
New Mexico also uses voter-marked paper ballots and optical scanning systems to count them, according to the state election authority.
New Mexico Returns to the Polls in November
The message also comes at a significant electoral moment. Trump lost New Mexico to Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.
Official results show that Harris received 478,802 votes, while Trump received 423,391—a difference of 55,411 votes.
- What’s next: New Mexico will hold its general elections on November 3, 2026, with federal and state offices at stake.
Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded that the state’s name “is not up for debate,” while Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich also rejected the proposal.
The name also has roots that predate the creation of the United States. Indian Affairs notes that the territory was already called “New Mexico” in the 16th century.
For now, Trump’s map has political and communications impact, but it does not officially change New Mexico’s name or affect how its residents will vote in November.
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SOURCE: CNN / The Hill / Truth Social