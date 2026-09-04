Trump Asks Supreme Court to Unblock USPS Mail-In Voting Rules

The administration is seeking to activate USPS data and barcode requirements as some states begin mailing ballots for the November elections.

The federal government has again asked the Supreme Court to suspend a judicial order blocking new United States Postal Service (USPS) rules for mail-in voting, according to The Center Square.

Why it matters: The first ballots will be mailed this Friday, meaning any decision could alter state requirements in the middle of the election process.

New USPS Mail-In Voting Rules Require Data and Barcodes

Federal Judge Indira Talwani of the District of Massachusetts blocked the USPS from requiring unique barcodes on election envelopes.

The order also halted a requirement for states to provide lists containing information about voters who requested ballots by mail.

What’s changing: States would have to upload recipients’ names, addresses, and barcodes to a USPS online portal.

States would have to upload recipients’ names, addresses, and barcodes to a USPS online portal. The dispute: The judge preliminarily determined that the Postal Service may be exceeding its authority by imposing these requirements.

Attorney General John Sauer argued before the Supreme Court that these practices are similar to other regulations used by the USPS.

According to Sauer, election officials already possess this information because they need it to send ballots to individual voters.

The administration also argues that the barcodes would establish uniform and mandatory procedures for managing election mail.