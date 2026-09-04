Trump Asks Supreme Court to Unblock USPS Mail-In Voting Rules
Posted on09/04/26 at 15:13
The administration is seeking to activate USPS data and barcode requirements as some states begin mailing ballots for the November elections.
The federal government has again asked the Supreme Court to suspend a judicial order blocking new United States Postal Service (USPS) rules for mail-in voting, according to The Center Square.
- Why it matters: The first ballots will be mailed this Friday, meaning any decision could alter state requirements in the middle of the election process.
New USPS Mail-In Voting Rules Require Data and Barcodes
Federal Judge Indira Talwani of the District of Massachusetts blocked the USPS from requiring unique barcodes on election envelopes.
The order also halted a requirement for states to provide lists containing information about voters who requested ballots by mail.
- What’s changing: States would have to upload recipients’ names, addresses, and barcodes to a USPS online portal.
- The dispute: The judge preliminarily determined that the Postal Service may be exceeding its authority by imposing these requirements.
Attorney General John Sauer argued before the Supreme Court that these practices are similar to other regulations used by the USPS.
According to Sauer, election officials already possess this information because they need it to send ballots to individual voters.
The administration also argues that the barcodes would establish uniform and mandatory procedures for managing election mail.
North Carolina Adds Urgency to Supreme Court Request
The November election calendar is one of the administration’s main arguments for requesting swift intervention from the Supreme Court.
Election boards in North Carolina’s 100 counties will begin mailing ballots this Friday, according to The Center Square.
- The calendar: Wisconsin, the next state mentioned in the request, will begin mailing absentee ballots on September 17.
- The argument: Sauer warned that once the envelopes enter the postal system, they cannot be recovered to incorporate changes.
The administration says several states had already made adjustments to comply with the barcode requirements before the judicial block.
It also argues that Judge Talwani’s order may have made rules the government intended to be mandatory appear optional.
According to Sauer, this situation could create problems for states that have not taken the necessary steps before mailing their ballots.
Supreme Court Faces Another Mail-In Voting Dispute
The Supreme Court has already intervened in the conflict between the Trump administration and states challenging federal changes involving election mail.
This new request, however, focuses specifically on USPS requirements concerning ballot information and tracking.
- The positions: Trump supports uniform controls for election mail, while the plaintiffs question whether the USPS has the authority to impose them in this manner.
- The limit: The judicial block does not determine the case’s final outcome; it merely suspends the rules while the legal dispute continues.
The administration asked the Supreme Court justices to respond to its request before September 8 because states are about to begin mailing ballots.
The decision could determine whether the new requirements take effect during the November election process or remain blocked while the litigation proceeds.
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SOURCE: The Center Square