Trump Pushes New USPS Mail-In Voting Rules as Ballots Go Out

The White House has returned to the Supreme Court seeking to activate USPS requirements blocked by a federal judge as North Carolina begins mailing ballots for the November elections.

The Trump administration has again asked the Supreme Court to allow new USPS mail-in voting rules to take effect as the November election process gets underway.

The Supreme Court has set a September 9 deadline for responses to the administration’s new request.

Why it matters: The changes would affect how states prepare and mail millions of ballots at a time when election officials are already following established calendars and procedures.

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New USPS Rules Would Require More Checks Before Ballots Are Mailed

The USPS regulation requires envelopes used to send and return ballots to meet specific standards and undergo Postal Service review.

It also establishes unique barcodes, known as Intelligent Mail Barcodes, and requirements involving a federal platform that manages information associated with ballot delivery.

What’s changing: Election officials would have to adapt envelopes, technology systems, and voter data before submitting certain mailings to the USPS.

The administration argues that the measures are intended to establish uniform standards, improve election mail tracking, and reduce the risk of fraud.

The rules stem from an executive order Trump signed on March 31 directing the USPS to begin a regulatory process governing the handling of mail-in election ballots.