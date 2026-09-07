Latino Vote Pressures Republican Majority: 12 Districts Could Tip the House

Twelve of the 37 most competitive congressional districts have Hispanic populations of at least 20%.

Trump’s declining support among Latinos adds uncertainty to several closely contested races.

Twelve competitive House districts have Hispanic populations of at least 20%, according to an analysis published by The Cook Political Report on September 3.

Why it matters: Republicans are defending a narrow majority, and relatively small shifts in Latino voter turnout or preferences could prove significant in several contested districts.

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Three Republicans Face Races in Districts With Large Latino Populations

The Cook Political Report classifies 37 districts as Toss Up, Lean Republican, or Lean Democrat, categories indicating different levels of competitiveness.

Twelve have Hispanic populations of at least 20%, and six have Hispanic majorities.

Republicans David Valadao, Gabe Evans, and Juan Ciscomani are among the candidates competing in Toss Up races.

Where to watch: Cook specifically highlighted the AZ-06, CA-22, and CO-08 races as contests where it is monitoring Hispanic voter behavior.

Cook specifically highlighted the AZ-06, CA-22, and CO-08 races as contests where it is monitoring Hispanic voter behavior. The shift: California’s 22nd District, represented by Valadao, shifted nearly 20 percentage points toward Republicans between 2020 and 2024, according to Cook.

That shift occurred as Trump improved his performance among Hispanic voters in 2024. However, Cook notes that his approval rating among this electorate has since declined.

A national Equis Research survey cited by Cook placed Trump’s approval rating among Latinos at 31% in July.