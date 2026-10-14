Trump Considers Lifting 12.5% Tariff on Colombian Products
Posted on 10/14/26 at 16:00
- Trump considers removing the 12.5% tariff on Colombia.
- Flowers and food await a decision.
- An official decision has yet to be made.
Donald Trump stated on Monday, October 12, that he is considering eliminating the additional 12.5% tariff applied to certain Colombian products.
When asked by journalists outside the White House, he said he might do so, although he did not announce a decision or an effective date.
The U.S. president linked this possibility to his relationship with Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, according to information published by Infobae.
The statement raises expectations among exporters and importers, but it still does not provide concrete conditions for recalculating contracts, prices, or upcoming shipments.
Colombian Flowers and Food Await Tariff Relief
President Donald Trump considered removing the 12.5% tariffs that weigh on certain Colombian imports.
“I might do it,” he told journalists in front of the White House, where he described Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, “El Tigre,” as a friend and assured that he has been a great supporter and is doing a great job.
Photo: Reuters
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 12, 2026
Fresh flowers, certain clothing, manufactured goods, and some processed foods are among the products affected by the U.S. surcharge.
A potential elimination could reduce the cost of entry for affected goods and expand the available margin for negotiating with buyers.
For Hispanic businesses that distribute Colombian products in the United States, the change could influence supply and marketing decisions.
However, a customs tariff reduction does not guarantee an equivalent reduction in the final price: transportation, storage, contracts, and commercial margins also come into play.
Why the United States Imposed the 12.5% Tariff on Colombia
The tariff is part of the measures adopted in July under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.
Washington justified the measures based on the policies of its trading partners regarding imports of goods made using forced labor.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office established rates of 10% or 12.5% for 60 partners, with exceptions for certain products.
The measure examines national policies; it does not constitute an accusation of forced labor against every Colombian company that exports goods.
Colombia Asked to Suspend Tariffs After the Earthquake
Trade efforts began before Trump’s statement and were linked to the economic recovery following the August earthquake.
On August 18, De la Espriella reported that he had reiterated to Marco Rubio his request to temporarily suspend the tariffs.
He also announced instructions to Trade Minister Mauricio Gómez to travel to Washington and lead talks over the requested relief.
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A temporary suspension and a permanent elimination would offer different outcomes: the first would have a limited duration, while the second would provide greater commercial predictability.
What Is Needed for the Tariff to Change
As of October 13, the sources consulted do not show an official measure implementing the tariff removal Trump described as a possibility.
Any modification will need to specify the products covered, its effective date, and the conditions applicable to imports.
Companies can review the tariff classifications of their goods and follow official U.S. trade and customs notices.
Until those details are known, estimating higher exports or promising lower prices would mean anticipating effects that still depend on a formal decision.
SOURCE: agrolatam, eleconomista