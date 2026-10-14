Trump considers removing the 12.5% tariff on Colombia.

Flowers and food await a decision.

An official decision has yet to be made.

Donald Trump stated on Monday, October 12, that he is considering eliminating the additional 12.5% tariff applied to certain Colombian products.

When asked by journalists outside the White House, he said he might do so, although he did not announce a decision or an effective date.

The U.S. president linked this possibility to his relationship with Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, according to information published by Infobae.

The statement raises expectations among exporters and importers, but it still does not provide concrete conditions for recalculating contracts, prices, or upcoming shipments.

Colombian Flowers and Food Await Tariff Relief

President Donald Trump considered removing the 12.5% tariffs that weigh on certain Colombian imports. “I might do it,” he told journalists in front of the White House, where he described Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella, “El Tigre,” as a friend and assured that he has been a great supporter and is doing a great job. Photo: Reuters — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 12, 2026

Fresh flowers, certain clothing, manufactured goods, and some processed foods are among the products affected by the U.S. surcharge.

A potential elimination could reduce the cost of entry for affected goods and expand the available margin for negotiating with buyers.

For Hispanic businesses that distribute Colombian products in the United States, the change could influence supply and marketing decisions.

However, a customs tariff reduction does not guarantee an equivalent reduction in the final price: transportation, storage, contracts, and commercial margins also come into play.