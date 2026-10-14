Barbera Thornhill Photo Goes Viral: Why Is She Compared to Susan Dell?
Posted on 10/14/26 at 19:30
- A photo of Barbera Thornhill has sparked viral controversy.
- Users are comparing her appearance to Susan Dell.
- Baseless conspiracy theories are spreading on social media.
Barbera Thornhill. A photo of Barbera Thornhill, the new official in Donald Trump’s administration, has triggered a wave of comments on social media, where many users have focused on her physical appearance and compared her to Susan Dell.
The image was shared by Riley Barnes, Under Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, to mark Thornhill’s arrival at the State Department. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn.
Instead of focusing on her new responsibilities, some internet users began questioning her appearance and drawing comparisons with other women connected to the U.S. president’s circle.
Barbera Thornhill is the Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons and Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the U.S. Department of State.
Why Is Barbera Thornhill Being Compared to Susan Dell?
@StateDRL is she related to susan dell by any chance https://t.co/8AOcnOjZLD
— ★ ANNE MARIE LASTRASSii ★ (@missfourthward) October 13, 2026
According to the Spanish media outlet Noticias de Navarra, in a post by Judith del Río, Thornhill’s photo sparked numerous comments about her appearance, including questions and speculation about possible cosmetic changes.
Among the reactions shared, one user wrote: «I’m sorry, I don’t want to criticize someone’s appearance right away or downplay the real good they could do, but… The image… damn… image.»
The controversy recalled what happened with Susan Dell, wife of entrepreneur Michael Dell, whose appearance alongside Trump at the White House on October 7 also sparked comments about her looks.
On that occasion, the criticism prompted Michael Dell to share messages defending his wife and the philanthropic work they both do.
What Are People Saying About the Ambassador on Social Media?
The conversation also entered the realm of conspiracy theories. According to Heraldo USA, some internet users linked Thornhill and Susan Dell to alleged «reptilians,» a theory with no scientific basis.
«Is she related to Susan Dell by any chance?» one user wrote, while another commented: «They’re all reptilians,» according to reactions compiled by the outlet.
These statements are part of speculation circulating online, and there is no evidence supporting such theories or claims of supposed physical transformations.
The episode illustrates how an official photo can become a viral phenomenon and shift attention away from public responsibilities toward personal appearance.
Who Is Barbera Thornhill and What Position Does She Hold?
Trump Administration announces Barbera Thornhill as the new Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
Thornhill will oversee US efforts against human trafficking worldwide, including production of the annual Trafficking in Persons Report. https://t.co/17lGb7YVXR
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 14, 2026
Beyond the controversy, Barbera Hale Thornhill is an American entrepreneur and philanthropist with experience in social and cultural organizations in Los Angeles, California.
According to SDP Noticias, she chaired Impact Design, a firm specializing in interior design, and collaborated with institutions dedicated to supporting minors and families in vulnerable situations.
The U.S. Senate confirmed her appointment on August 7, 2026, with 51 votes in favor and 47 against, according to information published by Voz Media.
Thornhill took office as Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, a role focused on protecting victims and combating criminal networks.
During her appearance before the Senate, she highlighted her experience with charitable organizations and expressed her intention to include trafficking survivors in the development of public policies.
As her image continues to generate reactions, the appointment places Thornhill at the helm of a federal office dedicated to combating one of the most serious crimes against human rights.
Trump administration announces Barbera Thornhill has joined the State Department to lead U.S. efforts to combat human trafficking worldwide https://t.co/2H0wdqpwMB
— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) October 13, 2026