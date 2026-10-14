A photo of Barbera Thornhill has sparked viral controversy.

Users are comparing her appearance to Susan Dell.

Baseless conspiracy theories are spreading on social media.

Barbera Thornhill. A photo of Barbera Thornhill, the new official in Donald Trump’s administration, has triggered a wave of comments on social media, where many users have focused on her physical appearance and compared her to Susan Dell.

The image was shared by Riley Barnes, Under Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, to mark Thornhill’s arrival at the State Department. However, the online conversation took an unexpected turn.

Instead of focusing on her new responsibilities, some internet users began questioning her appearance and drawing comparisons with other women connected to the U.S. president’s circle.

Barbera Thornhill is the Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons and Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons at the U.S. Department of State.

Why Is Barbera Thornhill Being Compared to Susan Dell?

@StateDRL is she related to susan dell by any chance https://t.co/8AOcnOjZLD — ★ ANNE MARIE LASTRASSii ★ (@missfourthward) October 13, 2026

According to the Spanish media outlet Noticias de Navarra, in a post by Judith del Río, Thornhill’s photo sparked numerous comments about her appearance, including questions and speculation about possible cosmetic changes.

Among the reactions shared, one user wrote: «I’m sorry, I don’t want to criticize someone’s appearance right away or downplay the real good they could do, but… The image… damn… image.»

The controversy recalled what happened with Susan Dell, wife of entrepreneur Michael Dell, whose appearance alongside Trump at the White House on October 7 also sparked comments about her looks.

On that occasion, the criticism prompted Michael Dell to share messages defending his wife and the philanthropic work they both do.