Donald Trump is preparing a series of rallies in Republican territories as debate grows over his strategy for the U.S. midterm elections. The president is set to headline political events in Durant, Oklahoma, and Mobile, Alabama, two locations where Republicans maintain significant electoral advantages.

The decision raises questions among critics and analysts, who wonder why he is prioritizing conservative strongholds instead of focusing on more competitive contests. However, some Republicans believe these events can mobilize unmotivated voters and strengthen the party’s chances of maintaining its influence in Congress.

Trump Prepares Rallies in Republican States

Trump is ramping up his midterm travel this week, hitting five states in a bid to help Republicans save their seats. https://t.co/pYkFViazM1 https://t.co/LAmht148LG — Semafor (@semafor) October 13, 2026

The Republican National Committee announced rallies for October 1 in Durant and October 2 in Mobile, as part of the campaign leading up to 2026. Durant belongs to Oklahoma’s 2nd congressional district, where Trump won by more than 50 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, according to Associated Press data. In Alabama, Mobile is part of a redesigned congressional district that favors Republicans electorally after changes to territorial boundaries. These conditions make both destinations favorable for the party, although voter turnout and political circumstances can change the expected results.