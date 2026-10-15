Why Trump Campaigns in States Where He Already Dominates
Posted on 10/15/26 at 11:00
Donald Trump is preparing a series of rallies in Republican territories as debate grows over his strategy for the U.S. midterm elections. The president is set to headline political events in Durant, Oklahoma, and Mobile, Alabama, two locations where Republicans maintain significant electoral advantages.
The decision raises questions among critics and analysts, who wonder why he is prioritizing conservative strongholds instead of focusing on more competitive contests. However, some Republicans believe these events can mobilize unmotivated voters and strengthen the party’s chances of maintaining its influence in Congress.
Trump Prepares Rallies in Republican States
Trump is ramping up his midterm travel this week, hitting five states in a bid to help Republicans save their seats.
https://t.co/pYkFViazM1 https://t.co/LAmht148LG
— Semafor (@semafor) October 13, 2026
The Republican National Committee announced rallies for October 1 in Durant and October 2 in Mobile, as part of the campaign leading up to 2026. Durant belongs to Oklahoma’s 2nd congressional district, where Trump won by more than 50 percentage points in the 2024 presidential election, according to Associated Press data. In Alabama, Mobile is part of a redesigned congressional district that favors Republicans electorally after changes to territorial boundaries. These conditions make both destinations favorable for the party, although voter turnout and political circumstances can change the expected results.
Why Trump Avoids Focusing Solely on Competitive States
President Trump’s midterm roadshow to rally the GOP is stopping in swing-state Arizona and a Republican-leaning US House district in Montana. https://t.co/rB7Q0F96iA
— The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) October 14, 2026
One explanation is that rallies in conservative territories aim to reinforce Republican turnout, especially among voters who might show less enthusiasm in midterm elections. The president’s low national approval ratings could also influence the strategy, according to expert analysis cited in the original report.
Trump defended Republican candidates and criticized his Democratic adversaries when asked about his upcoming political trips from the White House. Democrats, on the other hand, interpret the visits as a sign of Republican concern, although this reading constitutes a partisan assessment and not definitive proof of electoral weakness.
Ohio, Iowa, and Nebraska Also Enter the Electoral Plans
The president’s strategy will not be limited to traditionally Republican states: Trump also has events planned in Ohio, Iowa, and Nebraska towards the end of October. Although these states supported the president in 2024, some of their 2026 Senate contests are shaping up to be more competitive, which could increase their importance for control of Congress.
In Alabama, changes to electoral districts have also generated disputes over political representation and the possibilities of Democratic candidates maintaining positions. The outcome of these campaigns will depend on turnout, local preferences, and the ability of both parties to convert political support into votes.
What Does Trump’s Strategy Mean for the Midterm Elections?
Why it matters
- Congress may change its majority.
- Turnout influences the results.
- Republican strongholds also face challenges.
Source: ABC News.