Key Week in US Politics: Mail-In Voting, Immigration, and Elections Raise Tension
Posted on09/07/26 at 06:00
- US political agenda this week
- Supreme Court examines mail-in voting
- Midterms enter final stretch
The United States enters the second week of September with the midterm elections looming closer and a judicial battle that could affect mail-in voting rules.
On November 3, the entire House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate will be up for election, with Republicans trying to maintain their majorities and Democrats seeking to change control of Congress.
The campaign is thus entering a decisive phase: the economy, cost of living, immigration, and the figure of Donald Trump are fueling the competition as political spending increases in some of the most contested races.
But this week, it’s not just about watching the polls: a new Supreme Court intervention on mail-in voting could alter a dispute that occurs when some states have already begun distributing ballots.
Supreme Court Faces New Battle Over Mail-In Voting
The Trump Administration has returned to the Supreme Court in an attempt to lift the injunction imposed by federal judge Indira Talwani against new rules governing the processing of mail-in ballots.
The Government has requested swift action, while states and organizations that question the measures argue that changing electoral procedures so close to November could create problems for administrators and voters.
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The urgency is increasing because North Carolina has already begun sending out ballots, making any judicial decision a matter with practical consequences before the elections.
The Senate, meanwhile, will officially remain in a state work period until September 11 and has scheduled only a pro forma session for Tuesday, September 8, at 1:15 p.m.
Immigration Enters Crucial Days in September
For immigrants, September also brings important developments: the Visa Bulletin records advances in different family and employment categories as the United States approaches the end of its fiscal year on September 30.
The Department of State warns that these advances are partly due to lower visa issuance for citizens of certain countries, but also notes that a retrogression could occur if demand increases.
Additionally, those selected for the DV-2026 program are entering a race against the calendar: their eligibility ends on September 30, and visas could be depleted even before reaching that date.
Another change is approaching: starting September 18, USCIS will apply the new policy resulting from the elimination of the 2022 public charge rule and will require a revised Form I-485 for relevant cases.
Midterms Put Control of Congress at Stake
The electoral battle will continue to dominate the scene because a Democratic victory in either chamber could hinder Trump’s legislative agenda and expand Congress’s oversight capacity over his Administration.
Republicans have significant resources to defend their positions: MAGA Inc., a Trump ally, has begun investing millions in key races, while America PAC, linked to Elon Musk, is also allocating funds to competitive races.
The regulation of cryptocurrencies will remain a pending issue in Washington, although a vote should not be expected this week; negotiations on market structure remain open through September.
Thus, from September 7-11, elections, courts, and immigration will mark a week that could offer important clues about how the United States approaches the decisive final stretch before the November 3 elections, noted The Guardian, NPR, and Spectrum Local News.