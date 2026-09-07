Key Week in US Politics: Mail-In Voting, Immigration, and Elections Raise Tension

US political agenda this week

Supreme Court examines mail-in voting

Midterms enter final stretch

The United States enters the second week of September with the midterm elections looming closer and a judicial battle that could affect mail-in voting rules.

On November 3, the entire House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate will be up for election, with Republicans trying to maintain their majorities and Democrats seeking to change control of Congress.

The campaign is thus entering a decisive phase: the economy, cost of living, immigration, and the figure of Donald Trump are fueling the competition as political spending increases in some of the most contested races.

But this week, it’s not just about watching the polls: a new Supreme Court intervention on mail-in voting could alter a dispute that occurs when some states have already begun distributing ballots.

Supreme Court Faces New Battle Over Mail-In Voting

The Trump Administration has returned to the Supreme Court in an attempt to lift the injunction imposed by federal judge Indira Talwani against new rules governing the processing of mail-in ballots.

The Government has requested swift action, while states and organizations that question the measures argue that changing electoral procedures so close to November could create problems for administrators and voters.