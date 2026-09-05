US Politics Week: Mail-in Voting, Government Shutdown, and ICE Raise Tensions

US Politics

Congress Avoids Immediate Shutdown

ICE Makes 51,000 Arrests

The United States closed a politically charged week marked by decisions on mail-in voting, federal funding, and immigration, just months away from crucial legislative elections.

A federal judge in Boston again limited the rules promoted by the Trump administration to modify procedures related to ballots sent through the Postal Service.

In Washington, the House of Representatives approved a temporary funding measure to keep federal agencies open until early December.

Meanwhile, immigration policy returned to the center of the debate: ICE made around 51,000 arrests in August, amid an intensification of its national operations.

Mail-in Voting Faces New Judicial Battle

The judicial decision on mail-in voting represents another chapter in the confrontation between the White House and the courts over the rules surrounding the November elections.

The blockade is especially relevant because it occurs as states advance in their preparations for midterms that will determine control of Congress.

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The dispute does not mean that mail-in voting has been eliminated or prohibited, but rather that it keeps certain rules promoted by the federal government under litigation.

For voters, the case requires closely following the electoral instructions of each state amid the possibility of new judicial movements before November.