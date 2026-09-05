US Politics Week: Mail-in Voting, Government Shutdown, and ICE Raise Tensions
Posted on09/05/26 at 08:34
- US Politics
- Congress Avoids Immediate Shutdown
- ICE Makes 51,000 Arrests
The United States closed a politically charged week marked by decisions on mail-in voting, federal funding, and immigration, just months away from crucial legislative elections.
A federal judge in Boston again limited the rules promoted by the Trump administration to modify procedures related to ballots sent through the Postal Service.
In Washington, the House of Representatives approved a temporary funding measure to keep federal agencies open until early December.
Meanwhile, immigration policy returned to the center of the debate: ICE made around 51,000 arrests in August, amid an intensification of its national operations.
Mail-in Voting Faces New Judicial Battle
The judicial decision on mail-in voting represents another chapter in the confrontation between the White House and the courts over the rules surrounding the November elections.
The blockade is especially relevant because it occurs as states advance in their preparations for midterms that will determine control of Congress.
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The dispute does not mean that mail-in voting has been eliminated or prohibited, but rather that it keeps certain rules promoted by the federal government under litigation.
For voters, the case requires closely following the electoral instructions of each state amid the possibility of new judicial movements before November.
Congress Seeks to Avoid Government Shutdown
Another urgent front was in the Capitol, where the House approved temporary funding to prevent federal agencies from running out of resources.
The measure extends government operations until early December, but does not definitively resolve the budget dispute between lawmakers.
Avoiding a shutdown is important for federal workers and for millions of people who depend on services provided by different government agencies.
The agreement buys time for Congress, which will have to return to negotiations later to reach a longer-term budget solution.
US Politics: Employment and Interest Rates Pressure Washington
The economy also entered the political conversation after the United States reported the creation of 162,000 jobs in August.
The figure exceeded analysts’ forecasts and offered a positive sign about the labor market, although interest rates continue to put pressure on consumers and businesses.
Trump again publicly demanded that the Federal Reserve reduce rates, increasing attention on the independence of the central bank and its upcoming decisions.
The president also intensified his trade speech, proposing possible restrictions against countries with which the United States maintains imbalances that it considers harmful.
ICE and Immigration Return to the Political Center
Immigration closed another week of intense activity after ICE reported around 51,000 arrests in August, a figure that reflects the scale of the operations.
The migration strategy also reached the digital terrain after the White House presented arcade-style video games inspired by border policies and deportations.
Additionally, the initiative generated questions about the use of entertainment elements to communicate government measures that have real consequences for migrant families.
Between courts, budget, economy, and immigration, the week made it clear that the November elections are already conditioning much of the political battle in Washington, according to NBC News, Chicago Tribune, and El País.