Trump Rallies Republicans in Texas as New Poll Raises Warning Signs

The unprecedented Republican Midterm Convention seeks to mobilize Trump voters before November, while new polling shows signs of declining support even in a state crucial to the GOP.

Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Republican candidates will gather in Dallas on September 9 and 10 for the first Republican Midterm Convention, according to EFE and Fox News.

Why it matters: Trump will not appear on the ballot in November, but the GOP needs his supporters to vote if it hopes to maintain control of Congress.

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Trump Seeks to Transfer His Electoral Strength to GOP Candidates

National conventions typically take place during presidential election years. This time, Republicans are trying a different strategy less than two months before the congressional elections.

Fox News reports that the gathering aims to mobilize the Republican base and highlight the achievements of Trump and congressional Republicans.

EFE reported that Jaime Flórez, Hispanic communications director for the Republican National Committee, denied that the Republican Midterm Convention is a “rescue mission” in response to potential election losses.

The challenge: Part of the coalition that returned Trump to the White House has lower turnout when his name does not appear directly on the ballot, according to Fox News.

Trump will participate in the two-day event at the American Airlines Center. Vice President JD Vance will be among the other central figures.