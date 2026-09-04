Missouri Supreme Court Blocks Trump-Backed Congressional Map

The ruling requires Missouri to use its 2022 congressional districts in the November elections, while voters decide whether the new map can take effect later.

The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously blocked the new congressional map backed by Donald Trump and ordered the state to put it to a public vote in November.

Why it matters: The ruling temporarily halts a Republican attempt to increase the party’s representation from six to seven of Missouri’s eight seats in the House.

Missouri Congressional Map Targeted Emanuel Cleaver’s Seat

The state legislature approved the redistricting plan in 2025 in an effort to reshape the 5th District, currently represented by Democrat Emanuel Cleaver.

According to EFE, the political goal was to favor Republicans and change the state’s congressional delegation from six Republicans and two Democrats to a 7-1 split.

The new district incorporated more rural areas favorable to the Republican Party. State Senator Rick Brattin won the Republican primary to face Cleaver.

The fact: Approximately 59% of voters in the 5th District would have been new under the modified boundaries, according to an estimate cited by AP.

Cleaver, who faced no opponent in the Democratic primary, will now compete again under the congressional boundaries in use since 2022.