Missouri Supreme Court Blocks Trump-Backed Congressional Map
Posted on09/04/26 at 11:00
The ruling requires Missouri to use its 2022 congressional districts in the November elections, while voters decide whether the new map can take effect later.
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously blocked the new congressional map backed by Donald Trump and ordered the state to put it to a public vote in November.
Why it matters: The ruling temporarily halts a Republican attempt to increase the party’s representation from six to seven of Missouri’s eight seats in the House.
Missouri Congressional Map Targeted Emanuel Cleaver’s Seat
The state legislature approved the redistricting plan in 2025 in an effort to reshape the 5th District, currently represented by Democrat Emanuel Cleaver.
According to EFE, the political goal was to favor Republicans and change the state’s congressional delegation from six Republicans and two Democrats to a 7-1 split.
The new district incorporated more rural areas favorable to the Republican Party. State Senator Rick Brattin won the Republican primary to face Cleaver.
- The fact: Approximately 59% of voters in the 5th District would have been new under the modified boundaries, according to an estimate cited by AP.
Cleaver, who faced no opponent in the Democratic primary, will now compete again under the congressional boundaries in use since 2022.
More Than 300,000 Signatures Changed the Map’s Course
The battle reached the courts after opponents of the redistricting plan collected more than 300,000 signatures demanding a statewide referendum.
Republican Secretary of State Denny Hoskins rejected the petition, arguing that congressional maps could not be subjected to that process.
The Missouri Supreme Court reached a different conclusion. It determined that the petition was legal, sufficient, and timely and that Hoskins had acted improperly by rejecting it.
- What changes: The August primaries were held using the new map, but the general election must be conducted under the 2022 districts.
This creates an unusual electoral situation: Candidates selected in primaries held under one set of district boundaries will compete in November using another.
The Trump-backed map, however, has not been permanently eliminated.
Voters will decide on November 3 whether to approve the redistricting plan.
Only then could it take effect in future elections.
Missouri Congressional Map Case Could Reach US Supreme Court
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that she would immediately seek intervention from the US Supreme Court.
Hanaway called the state court’s decision a “constitutional crisis” and argues that changing the districts after the primaries violates federal law.
- Key date: The court ordered officials to complete the necessary steps to place the referendum on the ballot by September 8.
- What’s next: Potential intervention by the US Supreme Court could trigger another legal battle as officials proceed with the final preparation of ballots.
The dispute extends beyond Missouri.
Congressional redistricting has become another front in the national battle for control of the House, with initiatives led by Republicans and Democrats in different states.
You may be interested in: Elon Musk Opens His Wallet for 2026 Elections With $800,000 PAC Spending
SOURCE: EFE / Thruth Social