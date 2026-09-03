Elon Musk Opens His Wallet for 2026 Elections With $800,000 PAC Spending
Posted on09/03/26 at 14:04
Billionaire Elon Musk has begun directing money through America PAC, and the initial spending reveals which races Republicans consider crucial.
Elon Musk has begun making moves ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and the first figures suggest a major effort to support Republican candidates.
America PAC, the political action committee linked to the entrepreneur, reported $800,475 in expenditures during August, marking its first major outlay of the current election cycle.
According to election records cited by CBS News, Texas received the largest share of the money, with approximately $247,595 allocated to the Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.
Texas Tops Elon Musk’s 2026 Election Priorities
The Texas race was not the only contest to receive funding.
America PAC allocated $170,224.29 to Maine, while Ohio received $105,675 and New Hampshire received $91,458.50.
Iowa followed with $54,600, while Michigan received $25,605 and Alaska received $17,235.
The distribution shows that the group is concentrating a significant portion of its resources on Senate races that could prove crucial in determining control of Congress.
Elon Musk Could Spend More Than $100 Million
The more than $800,000 spent in August could represent only the beginning.
The Washington Post reported that America PAC is returning to the political arena after spending hundreds of millions of dollars during the 2024 elections to support Donald Trump and other Republican candidates.
The New York Times, meanwhile, reported that Musk has authorized his super PAC to spend more than $100 million supporting Republicans during the 2026 election cycle.
That amount would once again make the owner of Tesla and SpaceX one of the most influential financial players in American politics.
America PAC Also Invests in Advertising
In addition to the money directed toward congressional races, America PAC has invested more than $207,000 in digital advertising in Texas, Michigan, New Hampshire, and Maine, according to data from AdImpact and Facebook’s ad library.
Part of the strategy focuses on encouraging voter participation.
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The intervention carries greater significance because of the enormous financial role Musk played during the 2024 elections.
America PAC spent more than $239 million to support Republican candidates, while Musk became one of the election cycle’s leading political donors.
Mike Johnson Confirms Meeting
House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed that he met with Musk during a political tour of Texas.
Johnson declined to reveal whether they specifically discussed financial contributions for the midterm elections during the meeting.
“We’re going to win the midterm elections,” the Republican responded when questioned about the meeting.
America PAC classified the new expenditures as “PRINTING,” a category indicating the use of printed materials and advertising delivered directly by mail.
The spending was authorized by Chris Young, a Republican strategist and former member of the Department of Government Efficiency promoted by Musk.
The renewed political offensive also contrasts with Musk’s previous statements that he would significantly reduce his political spending.
“I think I’ve already done enough,” Musk previously said.
Now, with the midterm elections approaching and more than $100 million potentially available to support Republicans, his actions have once again placed him at the center of the battle for control of Congress.