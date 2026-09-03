Elon Musk Opens His Wallet for 2026 Elections With $800,000 PAC Spending

Billionaire Elon Musk has begun directing money through America PAC, and the initial spending reveals which races Republicans consider crucial.

Elon Musk has begun making moves ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, and the first figures suggest a major effort to support Republican candidates.

America PAC, the political action committee linked to the entrepreneur, reported $800,475 in expenditures during August, marking its first major outlay of the current election cycle.

According to election records cited by CBS News, Texas received the largest share of the money, with approximately $247,595 allocated to the Senate race between Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico.

Texas Tops Elon Musk’s 2026 Election Priorities

The Texas race was not the only contest to receive funding.

America PAC allocated $170,224.29 to Maine, while Ohio received $105,675 and New Hampshire received $91,458.50.

Iowa followed with $54,600, while Michigan received $25,605 and Alaska received $17,235.

The distribution shows that the group is concentrating a significant portion of its resources on Senate races that could prove crucial in determining control of Congress.