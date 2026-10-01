Trump Announces $54 Billion for Alaska LNG as South Korea Joins Project Amid Profitability Doubts

Alaska LNG project gets a boost

South Korea pledges $54 billion

Profitability doubts persist

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday plans to direct around $54 billion in South Korean investment to the Alaska LNG project, a long-delayed energy initiative aimed at connecting the vast gas fields of northern Alaska with Asian markets.

The investment is part of the $200 billion in strategic projects committed by South Korea under a $350 billion bilateral package negotiated with Washington in 2025; an additional $150 billion was reserved for the shipbuilding sector.

The Alaska plan includes an approximately 807-mile pipeline running from the North Slope to a liquefaction facility on the southern coast, from where liquefied natural gas could be shipped directly to Asian buyers.

According to figures released during the announcement, the infrastructure would have the capacity to transport around 3.9 billion cubic feet of gas per day and produce up to 20 million metric tons of LNG annually.

The Energy Agreement Goes Beyond the Alaska Gas Pipeline

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just announced a MASSIVE $200 BILLION South Korean investment package in American energy, live from the Oval Office $54 BILLION of that is going toward the long-stalled Alaska natural gas pipeline. It’ll also include 8 LARGE NUCLEAR PLANTS, and HUGE… pic.twitter.com/OA8wZLLKkp — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2026

The package announced by Trump also includes the construction of eight large-scale nuclear plants and an approximately six-gigawatt power generation facility in Texas, significantly broadening the scope of the energy commitment between the two countries.

South Korea had already identified a power generation project in Encinal, Texas, as one of the first investments under the program; South Korean authorities have indicated that the projects remain subject to assessments of their commercial viability.

The trade agreement providing the framework for these investments was tied to U.S. tariff reductions on South Korean products, while Seoul committed to investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the United States.

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For Washington, Alaska LNG also represents an opportunity to expand U.S. energy exports to Asia. Japanese importers have already signed preliminary agreements to jointly purchase two million metric tons per year if the project ultimately begins operations.