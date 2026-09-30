White House Launches America.gov, But Its Own AI Contradicts Trump’s Claims

The new America.gov platform aims to centralize federal government procedures and answers, but its AI chatbot has already drawn attention by providing information that conflicts with statements made by the president.

President Donald Trump launched America.gov, a new digital gateway designed to bring federal information and services together on a single platform supported by artificial intelligence.

Why it matters: The government wants to simplify thousands of procedures, but the chatbot’s responses also show what can happen when official records conflict with political statements.

America.gov Starts With Answers and Will Add Procedures

SECRETARY RUBIO on https://t.co/pt9rQXC44r PASSPORTS: No printing forms, no drugstore hostage photo, no appointment, no line, no middleman that you’re paying to do something that should be available to you. https://t.co/VeUskLGA9U — Department of State (@StateDept) September 29, 2026

The platform currently allows users to ask questions in everyday language and receive information compiled from government sources, while new features will be added progressively.

America.gov brings together information from more than 29,000 government websites, according to the General Services Administration, known as GSA.

The fact: Later, users will be able to complete tasks such as passport renewals and Medicare enrollments directly through the platform, according to the White House.

The order also calls for integrating Login.gov, allowing users to rely on a common authentication system to access services that currently may require visiting different federal websites.