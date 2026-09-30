White House Launches America.gov, But Its Own AI Contradicts Trump’s Claims
Posted on09/30/26 at 15:30
The new America.gov platform aims to centralize federal government procedures and answers, but its AI chatbot has already drawn attention by providing information that conflicts with statements made by the president.
President Donald Trump launched America.gov, a new digital gateway designed to bring federal information and services together on a single platform supported by artificial intelligence.
- Why it matters: The government wants to simplify thousands of procedures, but the chatbot’s responses also show what can happen when official records conflict with political statements.
America.gov Starts With Answers and Will Add Procedures
SECRETARY RUBIO on https://t.co/pt9rQXC44r PASSPORTS: No printing forms, no drugstore hostage photo, no appointment, no line, no middleman that you’re paying to do something that should be available to you. https://t.co/VeUskLGA9U
— Department of State (@StateDept) September 29, 2026
The platform currently allows users to ask questions in everyday language and receive information compiled from government sources, while new features will be added progressively.
America.gov brings together information from more than 29,000 government websites, according to the General Services Administration, known as GSA.
- The fact: Later, users will be able to complete tasks such as passport renewals and Medicare enrollments directly through the platform, according to the White House.
The order also calls for integrating Login.gov, allowing users to rely on a common authentication system to access services that currently may require visiting different federal websites.
Rubio Promises the First Fully Online Passport
Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced another change: starting in 2027, Americans will be able to apply for a passport entirely online through America.gov for the first time.
The demonstration presented by Rubio included signing in, completing information, taking or uploading a passport photo, and making a digital payment.
- What’s changing: The plan would allow users to avoid part of the in-person process currently required for a first-time passport application.
However, America.gov will not replace all existing channels.
The presidential order preserves legal options for conducting business by phone, mail, in person, or through agency websites.
The America.gov AI Chatbot Gives Answers That Clash With Trump
The political twist emerged shortly after the launch. Forbes reported that the chatbot responded that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, citing the official Electoral College results.
The system also gave different answers from figures publicly promoted by Trump regarding U.S. aid to Ukraine and the number of border crossings during the Biden administration, according to Forbes.
- The difference: These are responses generated from government information; they do not represent an independent assessment by MundoNow of the president’s statements.
The system itself placed limits on other political questions. According to the report, it declined to evaluate ideologies or determine how often non-citizens vote illegally.
Not All Services Will Be Included in America.gov
This is the new national gateway to the federal government of the United States, AmericaGov
According to the government, it is a reliable place to help people find answers.
Phase 1 is already active for AI responses extracted solely from official sources on 29,000 sites (powered by Grok and Gemini).
Phase 2 will be ready in 2027 and will allow users to complete forms, applications, and follow-ups (passports, Medicare, etc.).
Agencies must integrate as soon as possible under the Executive Order; the OMB (Office of Management and Budget) guide is expected within 90 days.
No public cost figures have been released, but the initial phase was built in approximately one year by the National Design Studio team.
https://t.co/87DCS3UqJR
— MΛRC VIDΛL (@marcvidal) September 30, 2026
The order defines covered services as those available digitally that serve more than 100,000 users during a 12-month period.
Excluded services include those used to file IRS tax returns and certain functions related to national defense and intelligence.
- What’s next: The Office of Management and Budget will have 90 days to issue instructions to agencies on implementing the system.
America.gov begins as a search engine and government assistant, but its scope will expand as agencies connect procedures, forms, and services to the new platform.
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SOURCE: FORBES / The Hill / The White House