Trump's approval rating has fallen to a record low of 33%, with 66% disapproving of his performance, according to a new poll.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 33%, its lowest level across his two terms in office, according to an ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll released just over two weeks before the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The survey, published Sunday, October 18, also found that 66% of Americans disapprove of his job performance, a record high in this polling series. Trump approval rating (33%) is lower than the 38% recorded after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, while 52% of respondents strongly disapprove of his performance.

Among likely voters, 52% support the Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives, compared with 44% who favor the Republican candidate.

The White House has questioned the accuracy of polls, while both major political parties face majority unfavorable ratings, according to NBC News. Why it matters: Midterm elections often serve as a referendum on the sitting president, and control of Congress will influence Trump’s ability to advance his legislative agenda. However, a single national poll offers only a snapshot of public opinion and cannot predict the outcome of individual congressional races. Trump Approval Rating Has Been Declining for Months The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll surveyed 2,545 U.S. adults from October 9 to 13 in English and Spanish, with a margin of error of ±2 percentage points. Trump’s approval rating stood at 41% on October 28, 2025, and 37% in July 2026. Among registered voters, 37% now approve of his performance, while 63% disapprove. The decline is particularly evident among several groups. Among independents, Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 22%, a record low. Among Republicans, 79% approve of the president’s performance, down from 88% at the beginning of his second term. Other recent surveys show similar results: Pew Research Center recorded 30% approval (September 28 to October 4); AP-NORC found 35% (October 8 to 12); Fox News reported 36% among registered voters (October 9 to 12); and NBC News Decision Desk/SurveyMonkey found 34% approval and 66% disapproval. In the NBC survey, Trump’s approval rating among Latino adults stands at 31%. For more on this voting bloc, see our report on the recent survey of Latino voters. Economy, Gas Prices, and Iran Weigh on Trump’s Approval Rating