Trump Uses National Security Funds for Pre-Election Ads

A $20 million federal contract is financing an ads campaign that praises Trump with DHS funds. The White House says the commercials are public service announcements.

The Trump administration used Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funds to air advertisements featuring the president just weeks before the midterm elections.

Why it matters: The use of public money for messages centered on Trump has raised bipartisan questions about where government communication ends and political promotion begins.

Trump Uses DHS Funds for TV Ads

The Trump administration used funds from the Department of Homeland Security to air TV ads featuring President Trump in recent days, according to sources familiar with the matter. https://t.co/22sQaNZW8T — ABC News (@ABC) September 29, 2026

On September 19, $20 million was transferred to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) account for «commemorative events».

A day later, CBP awarded LMD Agency, Inc. a $20 million contract for a «national media campaign». The ads began airing days later.

The fact: AdImpact estimates that the Trump administration had spent at least $1.7 million of DHS funds airing three television ads.

The funds come from the tax and spending law known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, passed in 2025, which included funding for border security and related commemorative activities.