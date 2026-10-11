Latino voters in CA-22 will decide between Republican David Valadao and Democrat Randy Villegas on issues like healthcare, immigration, and taxes.

In CA-22, taxes, Medi-Cal, food, agriculture, and immigration are not separate debates. They all end up on the same family’s bill. Why it matters CA-22 concentrates several of the questions we’ve been following in DECISIÓN 2026: what does the Latino electorate want today, and what can politicians really do about the cost of living? 65%: proportion of Latino citizens of voting age in the new district, according to UnidosUS.

proportion of Latino citizens of voting age in the new district, according to UnidosUS. ~200,000: registered Latino voters, according to the same source.

registered Latino voters, according to the same source. 8 points: margin by which Donald Trump would have won the district under the new 2024 lines, according to UnidosUS. READ ALSO: Ciscomani (R) vs. Mendoza (D): 95,000 Latino voters, two generations, and two visions for Arizona The candidates David Valadao, a Republican, is a congressman and dairy producer. Randy Villegas, a Democrat, is a university professor and community organizer, the son of Mexican immigrants. Both talk about working families. The difference lies in what role the government should play and what costs they are willing to accept to achieve their goals. Zoom in: Medi-Cal

Valadao voted in favor of the 2025 federal reconciliation law. Explaining his vote, he said that he had eliminated Medicaid proposals that he considered particularly harmful, highlighted $50 billion for rural health transformation, and maintained that the law protected Medicaid for vulnerable populations. He also acknowledged concerns about changes in its financing. The CBO projects a broader impact: the changes would reduce federal Medicaid spending by around $1.2 trillion between 2026 and 2035 and Medicaid enrollment by 13.1 million people in 2035 compared to its previous projection. It also estimates $211 billion less in SNAP spending during that period. Villegas proposes reversing the health changes and moving towards guaranteed coverage. That is a clear policy direction; the cost, financing, and design would depend on the legislation that manages to pass. What changes for a family California already reports that, starting January 1, 2027, certain adults aged 19 to 64 covered by the Medi-Cal expansion will have to meet work, study, training, or community service requirements, except for exemptions. For a seasonal agricultural worker, the question stops being ideological: does he conserve coverage?, what documents will he have to present?, how are his hours verified?, what happens to a rural hospital if financing changes? The other half: taxes Valadao points out that the same law contains tax benefits, including changes for certain tips and overtime, the Child Tax Credit, deductions for seniors, and investments in agriculture and water. Here appears the tradeoff that we explained in our analysis of the cost of living: the same family may receive a tax benefit and, at the same time, face changes in health or food assistance. The result depends on income, children, employment, and coverage. Between the lines: immigration + agriculture