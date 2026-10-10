Trump Names New White House Spokeswoman After Leavitt’s Departure
Posted on 10/10/26 at 07:14
Conservative lawyer and analyst Katie Zacharia joins the presidential team after working in media and the Department of Homeland Security.
President Donald Trump appointed Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary on Friday, October 9, according to the information provided.
– Why it matters: Zacharia will take over public communication for the government after the departure of Karoline Leavitt, who became the youngest presidential press secretary in U.S. history.
Katie Zacharia Brings Conservative Media Experience to the White House
#ÚltimaHora | President Donald Trump names Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary.
Zacharia graduated as a lawyer and has been a conservative commentator on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax, as well as a Senior Advisor to Truth Social, Trump’s social media company. She briefly served as a Spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She replaces Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August.
Photo: Instagram katiezacharia
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 9, 2026
The new press secretary is a lawyer and conservative political analyst with television experience and ties to organizations close to the Republican Party.
According to information reported by The New York Times, Zacharia worked briefly at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) until March 2026. She also served as a political commentator on U.S. networks such as Fox News and Newsmax, where she addressed national political issues.
Her television experience is relevant because she will now have to respond directly to journalists’ questions about the Trump administration’s decisions.
Zacharia served as a legal advisor to Fix California, a conservative organization founded by Richard Grenell.
Trump Highlights His New Spokesperson’s Loyalty
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has offered KATIE ZACHARIA the position of White House Press Secretary, per WH sources
LET’S GO! She was my top pick!
@KatieZacharia is an absolute PATRIOT, and a STAUNCH supporter of ICE. She’s PERFECT for the job.
TAKE IT, KATIE! https://t.co/qQqL9sgOjp
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 9, 2026
Trump announced the appointment through Truth Social, his communication platform, and highlighted the political support Zacharia has offered him.
The president described her as a «brilliant supporter» from the beginning and expressed confidence in her ability to work with the media.
The appointment puts a publicly identified figure associated with conservative positions at the forefront of White House press conferences.
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Grenell, the founder of Fix California, is also part of the administration as a presidential envoy for special missions.
– The connection: Zacharia’s previous work at Fix California professionally links her to an organization created to confront progressive state policies.
Karoline Leavitt Left the Position to Spend More Time with Her Children
Karoline Leavitt left the press secretary position in August, after returning from her maternity leave following the birth of her second child.
The former official, 29, had held the position since January 2025, becoming the youngest person to serve in that role. Before joining the White House, Leavitt directed national communication for the 2024 Republican presidential campaign.
Trump praised her performance, although her confrontational style with journalists who questioned the government received criticism during her tenure.
In Leavitt’s departing remarks, she explained that she wanted to spend more time with her children. Later, Fox News announced her incorporation as a political contributor.
Katie Zacharia Will Face the Challenge of Directing Presidential Communication
In addition to her television experience, Zacharia worked as the principal communications advisor to Trump Media & Technology Group, a company linked to Truth Social.
Trump also highlighted her participation in electoral campaigns and her support for the MAGA movement, which is associated with his political project.
Zacharia herself thanked the president for the appointment and expressed her intention to collaborate with journalists to communicate the administration’s actions.
The new secretary will take over press conferences and answer questions about the federal government’s response marks the beginning of a new era in presidential communication, after several weeks without a permanent press secretary.
Sources: Univision, Latinus.