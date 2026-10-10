Conservative lawyer and analyst Katie Zacharia joins the presidential team after working in media and the Department of Homeland Security.

President Donald Trump appointed Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary on Friday, October 9, according to the information provided.

– Why it matters: Zacharia will take over public communication for the government after the departure of Karoline Leavitt, who became the youngest presidential press secretary in U.S. history.

Katie Zacharia Brings Conservative Media Experience to the White House

#ÚltimaHora | President Donald Trump names Katie Zacharia as the new White House Press Secretary. Zacharia graduated as a lawyer and has been a conservative commentator on Fox News, CNN, and Newsmax, as well as a Senior Advisor to Truth Social, Trump’s social media company. She briefly served as a Spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She replaces Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August. Photo: Instagram katiezacharia — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) October 9, 2026

The new press secretary is a lawyer and conservative political analyst with television experience and ties to organizations close to the Republican Party.

According to information reported by The New York Times, Zacharia worked briefly at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) until March 2026. She also served as a political commentator on U.S. networks such as Fox News and Newsmax, where she addressed national political issues.

Her television experience is relevant because she will now have to respond directly to journalists’ questions about the Trump administration’s decisions.

Zacharia served as a legal advisor to Fix California, a conservative organization founded by Richard Grenell.

