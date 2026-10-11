Election Agenda: Debates in Georgia, Florida, and Texas with Early Voting and Registration Deadlines from October 12 to 18
Posted on 10/11/26 at 19:23
The election agenda for this week, from Monday, October 12, to Sunday, October 18, 2026, features debates in Georgia, the start of early voting in that state, and registration deadlines closing in New Jersey and Illinois. All times are Eastern Time (ET). The elections are on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
Why it matters
The offices at stake, from governorships to the U.S. Senate and state positions, define decisions that affect families, wallets, and communities. Debates allow voters to hear from candidates directly, and registration deadlines determine who can vote. If you have family or friends who have not yet registered, check with them about their state’s deadline, as it has already passed in some states.
Georgia: debates and start of early voting
The Atlanta Press Club is hosting its general debates on Monday, October 12, and Tuesday, October 13, from the studios of Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), with online broadcasts.
- Monday, October 12, lieutenant governor: the organization invited Greg Dolezal (R) and Josh McLaurin (D). The debate will be recorded and broadcast online at 1:30 p.m. ET, and GPB will air it at 7:00 p.m. ET.
- Monday, October 12, attorney general: guests are Tanya Miller (D) and Brian Strickland (R). It will be recorded at 2:45 p.m. ET, and GPB will air it at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Monday, October 12, governor (8:00 p.m. ET): The Atlanta Press Club invited Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) and Rick Jackson (R). Jackson declined to participate, according to Axios Atlanta (October 6, 2026). According to a report by GPB and Georgia Recorder on September 22, this time slot will include questions from journalists to Bottoms, without a face-to-face debate.
- Tuesday, October 13, U.S. Senate (8:00 p.m. ET): according to the organization’s page, Mike Collins (R) and Jon Ossoff (D) are invited. There will also be debates for other state offices on this day.
In addition, early in-person voting in Georgia begins on Tuesday, October 13, and will continue until October 30. Voting centers will open according to each county. Some sources list October 12 as the start date, but Ballotpedia, Axios Atlanta, and the Washington Examiner list October 13.
Florida: announced debates at FAU remain unconfirmed.
In July, the organizers of the «Decision 2026: Before YOU Vote» series announced two televised debates at Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton), from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET: on Tuesday, October 13, for the U.S. Senate, and on Thursday, October 15, for the governor’s race. However, according to Newsweek, neither race has a scheduled debate at this time. This is the situation for each:
- U.S. Senate: Republican Ashley Moody has declined to debate Democrat Angie Nixon.
- Governor: Democrat David Jolly said on September 22 that he would not debate Republican Byron Donalds. Donalds, for his part, stated that he accepted three invitations, including one on October 13 with News4Jax and another on October 22 with Telemundo and NBC 6. We could not confirm whether these events will take place without his opponent’s participation.
Before planning to watch a debate in Florida, confirm with the organizers’ and campaigns’ channels if it will take place.
Texas: no Paxton–Talarico debate, and early voting starts on Monday, October 19
The AP reported on October 9, 2026, that the debate between Paxton and Talarico has no scheduled date. Early in-person voting is set for Monday, October 19, to Friday, October 30, 2026, i.e., it starts right after this week. According to CBS News Texas, locations will be published on the Texas Secretary of State’s website two days in advance.
Registration deadlines
- New Jersey, Tuesday, October 13: last day to register for the November 3 elections, online, by mail with a postmark, or in person, according to Ballotpedia and NewsNation.
- Illinois, Sunday, October 18: last day to register online. The mail deadline expired on October 6. After that, you can register in person until November 3.
- California, Monday, October 19: regular registration deadline (already outside this week). According to the California Secretary of State, those who do not make it can register and vote conditionally at their county election office until November 3.
There are no confirmed events this week in New York, Nevada, New Mexico, or Colorado, except for the mentioned deadlines.
What you can do
- If you live in New Jersey, register this Tuesday, October 13. If you live in Illinois, do so online by Sunday, October 18, at the latest.
- If you live in California, the regular registration deadline expires on Monday, October 19. After that, you can vote conditionally at your county election office.
- If you live in Georgia, check with your county for the location and hours of early voting centers, which open on Tuesday, October 13, and close on October 30.
- If you live in Texas, check the Secretary of State’s website from Saturday, October 17, to see where to vote starting on Monday, October 19.
- To see the candidates, follow the Georgia debates (Atlanta Press Club and GPB) on their online broadcasts. In Florida, first confirm whether the debate you want to attend or watch will take place.
- Before leaving your house, confirm dates, times, and requirements with your state’s election authorities.
Sources: Atlanta Press Club; Fox 5 Atlanta; Axios Atlanta; GPB; Florida Politics; The Capitolist; Newsweek; Tallahassee Reports; Ballotpedia (early voting); Ballotpedia (registration deadlines); CBS News Texas; NewsNation; California Secretary of State