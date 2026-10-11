The election agenda for this week, from Monday, October 12, to Sunday, October 18, 2026, features debates in Georgia, the start of early voting in that state, and registration deadlines closing in New Jersey and Illinois. All times are Eastern Time (ET). The elections are on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Why it matters

The offices at stake, from governorships to the U.S. Senate and state positions, define decisions that affect families, wallets, and communities. Debates allow voters to hear from candidates directly, and registration deadlines determine who can vote. If you have family or friends who have not yet registered, check with them about their state’s deadline, as it has already passed in some states.

Georgia: debates and start of early voting

The Atlanta Press Club is hosting its general debates on Monday, October 12, and Tuesday, October 13, from the studios of Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB), with online broadcasts.

Monday, October 12, lieutenant governor: the organization invited Greg Dolezal (R) and Josh McLaurin (D). The debate will be recorded and broadcast online at 1:30 p.m. ET, and GPB will air it at 7:00 p.m. ET.

the organization invited Greg Dolezal (R) and Josh McLaurin (D). The debate will be recorded and broadcast online at 1:30 p.m. ET, and GPB will air it at 7:00 p.m. ET. Monday, October 12, attorney general: guests are Tanya Miller (D) and Brian Strickland (R). It will be recorded at 2:45 p.m. ET, and GPB will air it at 7:30 p.m. ET.

guests are Tanya Miller (D) and Brian Strickland (R). It will be recorded at 2:45 p.m. ET, and GPB will air it at 7:30 p.m. ET. Monday, October 12, governor (8:00 p.m. ET): The Atlanta Press Club invited Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) and Rick Jackson (R). Jackson declined to participate, according to Axios Atlanta (October 6, 2026). According to a report by GPB and Georgia Recorder on September 22, this time slot will include questions from journalists to Bottoms, without a face-to-face debate.

The Atlanta Press Club invited Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) and Rick Jackson (R). Jackson declined to participate, according to Axios Atlanta (October 6, 2026). According to a report by GPB and Georgia Recorder on September 22, this time slot will include questions from journalists to Bottoms, without a face-to-face debate. Tuesday, October 13, U.S. Senate (8:00 p.m. ET): according to the organization’s page, Mike Collins (R) and Jon Ossoff (D) are invited. There will also be debates for other state offices on this day.

In addition, early in-person voting in Georgia begins on Tuesday, October 13, and will continue until October 30. Voting centers will open according to each county. Some sources list October 12 as the start date, but Ballotpedia, Axios Atlanta, and the Washington Examiner list October 13.

Florida: announced debates at FAU remain unconfirmed.

In July, the organizers of the «Decision 2026: Before YOU Vote» series announced two televised debates at Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton), from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET: on Tuesday, October 13, for the U.S. Senate, and on Thursday, October 15, for the governor’s race. However, according to Newsweek, neither race has a scheduled debate at this time. This is the situation for each: