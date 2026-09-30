Pentagon Boosts Cyber Defenses Against Foreign Threats to 2026 Elections
Posted on09/29/26 at 20:30
Pete Hegseth has ordered intelligence and digital operations against foreign actors to become a priority before the November elections, but the directive does not authorize the military to control polling places or voting machines.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered military and intelligence capabilities to be strengthened to detect and disrupt potential foreign interference in the November elections.
- Why it’s important: The Pentagon cyber defenses will take on a stronger role in confronting external threats, but that is separate from administering elections or determining whether a vote is valid.
Pentagon Cyber Defenses and the NSA Strengthen Election Defense
🇺🇸 | Pete Hegseth orders the reinforcement of protection for the 2026 elections against foreign threats and interference.
The Secretary of War signed a memo instructing U.S. Cyber Command, the NSA, and other intelligence and military support agencies to prioritize the defense of American electoral infrastructure.
The order contemplates using advanced intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities to identify, interrupt, and neutralize operations by foreign actors seeking to interfere in the electoral process.
«We will defend the integrity of the United States’ voting systems and expose malign foreign influence,» said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell.
The effort will be carried out in coordination with federal, state, and local authorities ahead of the November midterm elections.
— RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) September 29, 2026
The directive instructs US Cyber Command and supporting agencies to use intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities against foreign operations.
Cyber Command is the military unit responsible for operations in cyberspace and already has the mission of defending US interests alongside national and international partners.
The National Security Agency (NSA) also participates through signals intelligence and specialized capabilities designed to identify digital activity originating abroad.
- The mission: to identify, disrupt, and neutralize foreign threats attempting to interfere with democratic processes, according to the directive disclosed by the Pentagon and reported by Axios.
The coordination: Cyber Command will work with other federal agencies as well as state and local authorities.
The Order Does Not Put the Military in Polling Places
The scope of the directive is key: the document focuses on foreign threats and cyber capabilities, not on the direct administration of elections.
It does not order military personnel to be deployed at polling places, collect ballots, or take control of machines used to register or count votes.
The issue had already raised questions earlier. In April, Hegseth was questioned in Congress about the possibility of deploying the military at polling places.
- The limit: protecting election infrastructure from foreign attacks is not the same as supervising voting, a responsibility that remains primarily with state and local authorities.
- The difference: a foreign disinformation campaign or cyberattack does not, by itself, prove that votes have been altered.
Defending Elections From Cyberspace Is Not New
The Pentagon and US intelligence agencies have already carried out operations to detect foreign interference during previous election cycles.
Axios notes that federal protection of election infrastructure expanded after the Department of Homeland Security designated it as critical infrastructure in 2017.
The new order also comes after changes to other federal structures dedicated to countering foreign influence operations, increasing attention on the military’s role.
- The contrast: the Trump administration reduced or modified parts of the federal civilian infrastructure that previously participated in election security and influence-related efforts.
- What is proven: foreign digital threats can include espionage, hacking, or influence campaigns; that does not automatically mean they can alter election results.
What Remains to Be Known Before the November Elections
The Secretary of Homeland Security, Markwayne Mullin, stated that he is ready to block the entry of the Honduran caravan called «Faith and Hope with God» into the country, during an interview with Newsmax.
Photo: Reuters https://t.co/2HPQjrN1D3
— N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 28, 2026
The main question is how Cyber Command and intelligence agencies will turn Hegseth’s order into concrete operations over the coming weeks.
It also remains unclear what structure they will use to coordinate intelligence and respond to potential foreign actors before and during the elections.
- What’s next: the Pentagon will have to work with other authorities without replacing the civilian and state functions responsible for administering elections.
The key will be distinguishing between countering a foreign threat and directly participating in the electoral process, two functions with very different scopes.
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SOURCE: EFE / CNN / AXIOS