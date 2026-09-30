Pentagon Boosts Cyber Defenses Against Foreign Threats to 2026 Elections

Pete Hegseth has ordered intelligence and digital operations against foreign actors to become a priority before the November elections, but the directive does not authorize the military to control polling places or voting machines.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered military and intelligence capabilities to be strengthened to detect and disrupt potential foreign interference in the November elections.

Why it’s important: The Pentagon cyber defenses will take on a stronger role in confronting external threats, but that is separate from administering elections or determining whether a vote is valid.

Pentagon Cyber Defenses and the NSA Strengthen Election Defense

🇺🇸 | Pete Hegseth orders the reinforcement of protection for the 2026 elections against foreign threats and interference. The Secretary of War signed a memo instructing U.S. Cyber Command, the NSA, and other intelligence and military support agencies to prioritize the defense of American electoral infrastructure. The order contemplates using advanced intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities to identify, interrupt, and neutralize operations by foreign actors seeking to interfere in the electoral process. «We will defend the integrity of the United States’ voting systems and expose malign foreign influence,» said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. The effort will be carried out in coordination with federal, state, and local authorities ahead of the November midterm elections. — RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) September 29, 2026

The directive instructs US Cyber Command and supporting agencies to use intelligence and cybersecurity capabilities against foreign operations.

Cyber Command is the military unit responsible for operations in cyberspace and already has the mission of defending US interests alongside national and international partners.

The National Security Agency (NSA) also participates through signals intelligence and specialized capabilities designed to identify digital activity originating abroad.

The mission: to identify, disrupt, and neutralize foreign threats attempting to interfere with democratic processes, according to the directive disclosed by the Pentagon and reported by Axios.

The coordination: Cyber Command will work with other federal agencies as well as state and local authorities.