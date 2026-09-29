Marco Rubio Calls Cuba a “Failed State” as Trump Keeps Deal Option Open
Posted on09/29/26 at 16:40
Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Washington will not allow threats from Cuba, while Trump maintained that an agreement could prevent military intervention.
Marco Rubio again described Cuba as a «failed state» and warned that Washington will prevent the island from being used against US security, according to EFE.
- Why it matters: The Trump administration is combining strong warnings and economic pressure with diplomatic contacts that keep a negotiated outcome open.
Marco Rubio Links Cuba to US Security
👉US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington expects Cuba to change course, and warned that those who think they can wait for this administration to end without making changes «are wrong, and will learn the lesson the hard way if they don’t correct their course».
🔴»Cuba must choose a different path,» Rubio said, ensuring that some within Cuba’s power structure must «open their eyes to the reality they face».
⁉️What impact could these statements have on the region?
🔗More in the link in the first comment👇
📹: Reuters
— Martí Noticias (@martinoticias) September 29, 2026
«As long as Trump is president, we will never allow Cuba to become a base of operations against the United States,» Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.
The Secretary of State again linked the situation in Cuba to national security and used the phrase «failed state» for at least the third time this year.
Trump also described Cuba that way during his September 23 speech before the UN General Assembly, according to EFE.
- The warning: Washington has expressed concern over Cuba’s relationships with Russia, China, and Iran, as well as the presence of foreign capabilities near US territory.
Trump Keeps Negotiations Open, Is a Cuba Deal Still an Option?
Despite the tough rhetoric, Trump said on September 26 that he expects to reach an agreement with Havana and believes it is unlikely that military action will be necessary.
«I’d say Cuba and us will make a deal. I don’t think the military will be necessary,» the president said, according to EFE.
Trump also said he wants to «help Cuba» and «open up» the island, at a time when his administration is maintaining intense economic pressure on Havana.
- The difference: Rubio emphasizes security risks, while Trump combines that pressure with public statements supporting the possibility of an agreement.
This dual message is also visible in contacts between the two governments. CBS News has reported meetings and US proposals conditioned on changes by Cuba.
Military Preparations Do Not Equal an Order
CBS News reported that the Army Reserve is studying the possible availability of military police, medical personnel, and support units for Southern Command.
The document analyzed by the network suggests that some capabilities may be needed within 90 to 120 days, but it does not specify a particular operation.
More importantly, CBS News noted that there is no indication that military units have received deployment orders.
- The limit: The preparations amount to contingency planning and do not demonstrate that Trump has decided to carry out a military intervention in Cuba.
The US intelligence community has also studied how Cuba might respond to potential military action throughout 2026 as part of developing possible scenarios.
Havana Confirms Contacts, Keeps Details Secret
🇺🇸🇨🇺 Trump, before the UN, on Cuba:
«Communism will never come to America, but freedom will come to Cuba». https://t.co/QPCzbtZNCL
— Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) September 22, 2026
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez confirmed that there have been «some diplomatic conversations» with Washington, although he avoided revealing the content of those contacts, according to EFE.
He also rejected any justification for US military action and questioned whether a scenario similar to the one in Venezuela could be repeated in Cuba.
- What’s next: The question is whether these contacts will produce a concrete agreement or whether Washington will increase political, economic, and security pressure on Havana.
For now, the statements point to two simultaneous tracks: Washington is keeping pressure and warnings on the table while both governments maintain open communication channels.
The future of relations between Washington and Havana remains uncertain: while Rubio sharpens his security warnings, Trump keeps negotiation open as an alternative to military action.
The conversations confirmed by Cuba show that dialogue continues, but there is still no announced agreement or public decision confirming a US intervention.
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SOURCE: The Wall Street Journal / Polymarket