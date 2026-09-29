Marco Rubio Calls Cuba a “Failed State” as Trump Keeps Deal Option Open

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that Washington will not allow threats from Cuba, while Trump maintained that an agreement could prevent military intervention.

Marco Rubio again described Cuba as a «failed state» and warned that Washington will prevent the island from being used against US security, according to EFE.

Why it matters: The Trump administration is combining strong warnings and economic pressure with diplomatic contacts that keep a negotiated outcome open.

Marco Rubio Links Cuba to US Security

👉US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Washington expects Cuba to change course, and warned that those who think they can wait for this administration to end without making changes «are wrong, and will learn the lesson the hard way if they don’t correct their course».

🔴»Cuba must choose a different path,» Rubio said, ensuring that some within Cuba’s power structure must «open their eyes to the reality they face».

⁉️What impact could these statements have on the region?

🔗More in the link in the first comment👇

📹: Reuters — Martí Noticias (@martinoticias) September 29, 2026

«As long as Trump is president, we will never allow Cuba to become a base of operations against the United States,» Marco Rubio said in an interview with Fox News.

The Secretary of State again linked the situation in Cuba to national security and used the phrase «failed state» for at least the third time this year.

Trump also described Cuba that way during his September 23 speech before the UN General Assembly, according to EFE.