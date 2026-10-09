The cost of living in Texas has become a central issue in the elections on Tuesday, November 3. Candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, and U.S. Senate are promising measures ranging from a $1,500 check per household to eliminating the school property tax, according to a guide published on Thursday, October 8, by The Texas Tribune.

In-person early voting runs from Monday, October 19, to Friday, October 30 , according to VoteTexas.gov.

, according to VoteTexas.gov. The proposals touch on property taxes, housing, electricity, gasoline, and food.

Almost all of them require approval from the Legislature or Congress; none are automatic.

Why it matters: property taxes, rent, and utility bills are some of the biggest expenses for a household in Texas. What these officials decide could change how much you pay each month.

Property Taxes

Greg Abbott (Republican, governor) : wants voters to decide, through a constitutional amendment, to eliminate the school property tax for homeowners. «What you pay to the school district in property taxes should be zero dollars,» he said at an event in Pasadena, according to KPRC Click2Houston. Abbott estimates it would cost around $10 billion; experts cited by the channel warn that the money would have to come from state funds or other taxes. He also proposes stricter limits on appraisal increases.

: wants voters to decide, through a constitutional amendment, to for homeowners. «What you pay to the school district in property taxes should be zero dollars,» he said at an event in Pasadena, according to KPRC Click2Houston. Abbott estimates it would cost around $10 billion; experts cited by the channel warn that the money would have to come from state funds or other taxes. He also proposes stricter limits on appraisal increases. Gina Hinojosa (Democrat, governor) : proposes ending state subsidies to corporations and using that money to lower property taxes, with the goal of eventually eliminating the residential tax without cutting school funding. She has not detailed how, according to the Tribune.

: proposes ending state subsidies to corporations and using that money to lower property taxes, with the goal of eventually eliminating the residential tax without cutting school funding. She has not detailed how, according to the Tribune. Dan Patrick (Republican, lieutenant governor) : wants to raise the homestead exemption for school taxes from $140,000 to $180,000 and lower the age for the additional senior exemption from 65 to 55.

: wants to raise the homestead exemption for school taxes from $140,000 to and lower the age for the additional senior exemption from 65 to 55. Vikki Goodwin (Democrat, lieutenant governor): more state funds for schools to lower local taxes, automatic homestead exemption when buying a house, and limits on the increase in rental property values in exchange for lower rents.

Housing and Rent

Abbott : facilitate backyard cottages (ADUs), speed up permits, and a $400 million program to reinforce roofs and lower home insurance costs.

: facilitate backyard cottages (ADUs), speed up permits, and a $400 million program to reinforce roofs and lower home insurance costs. Hinojosa : prevent investment funds from buying single-family homes and send a one-time payment of $1,500 to each household , which would come from the state’s rainy day fund, according to The Texas Tribune.

: prevent investment funds from buying single-family homes and send a , which would come from the state’s rainy day fund, according to The Texas Tribune. Ken Paxton (Republican, Senate) : federal tax deduction of $50,000 for first-time homebuyers and prohibit corporations from buying single-family homes.

: federal tax deduction of $50,000 for first-time homebuyers and prohibit corporations from buying single-family homes. James Talarico (Democrat, Senate): expand the federal low-income housing tax credit, help with down payments, and prohibit Wall Street from buying homes.

According to the Tribune, no candidate proposes direct help for renters or measures to prevent evictions.

Utilities and Gasoline