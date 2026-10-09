Target will open 2,300 seasonal job positions in its stores in the Atlanta metropolitan area for the year-end shopping season, with an initial pay of $15 to $24 per hour. The company announced this on Thursday, October 8.

The positions offer benefits from day one, including early access to pay and a 10% employee discount.

Target’s lowest starting pay ($15) is below the average for a retail salesperson in Atlanta ($16.85 per hour), but more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

According to Target, more than half of its seasonal store employees stayed with the company after the holidays last year.

Why it matters: the announcement comes amid debate over the cost of living in Georgia. In the Ossoff-Collins Senate debate on Thursday, October 8, Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and Republican Representative Mike Collins clashed over gas prices, health insurance, and tariffs. For many Latino families, a part-time holiday job is a way to cover those expenses.

How Target’s pay compares to the average

A retail salesperson earns an average of $16.85 per hour in the Atlanta area, $16.34 in Georgia, and $17.94 nationwide, according to the BLS’s May 2025 occupational wage survey. Target’s lowest starting pay ($15) is below these averages, while their highest starting pay ($24) exceeds them by more than $6.

Compared to all workers, the gap is wider. The average hourly wage in the private sector was $37.62 in the Atlanta area, $36.10 in Georgia, and $37.76 nationwide in August 2026, according to preliminary BLS figures. This average includes higher-paying professions like doctors and engineers. The typical hourly wage, or median, for all workers in Atlanta was $24.60 in May 2025: almost equal to highest hourly pay offered by Target.

In Georgia, the state minimum wage is $5.15, but the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies to almost all jobs, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.

What your paycheck can buy with today’s prices