Trump Begins Sending $500 Obamacare Checks: Who Will Receive the Money?
Posted on10/01/26 at 10:05
More than 950,000 people in 30 states will receive the refund, but being enrolled in the Affordable Care Act does not guarantee payment.
The administration of Donald Trump began sending $500 refunds on Wednesday, September 30, to more than 950,000 Americans enrolled in certain Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans.
Why it matters: The payment comes as many families face higher health insurance costs and just over a month before the November legislative elections.
Who Will Receive the $500 Obamacare Check?
More money back in YOUR wallet. 🇺🇸💸
‘President Donald Trump is set on Sept. 30 to start sending $500 checks to nearly 1 million Americans his administration says were overcharged through the Affordable Care Act’s federal exchange for buying health insurance.’ pic.twitter.com/1AZ71dTl81
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 30, 2026
The benefit will not reach the approximately 19 million Americans insured through ACA markets. The White House estimates it will reach nearly 1 million people.
The main beneficiaries are people who purchased coverage through HealthCare.gov without receiving assistance to pay premiums, according to the administration.
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The fact: An official told CBS News that most beneficiaries earn more than 400% of the federal poverty level.
Families with more than one affected person may receive multiple payments. The money can arrive by check or direct deposit, depending on the beneficiary.
Trump announced these refunds on September 10. The White House claims they respond to a surplus generated by fees charged to operate the federal insurance market.
Trump Blames Biden for Excessive Charges
Could Trump’s proposed $5,000 dividend actually become a reality?
Trump is doubling down on his proposal to send every adult U.S. citizen a $5,000 «Trump dividend,» saying tariff revenue could pay for it if Republicans keep the House and Senate after November.
But the plan… pic.twitter.com/peqDgU7Cyx
— Fox News (@FoxNews) September 30, 2026
The Trump administration claims that during the Biden administration, the so-called “user fees” for the federal market were higher than necessary and ended up being reflected in premiums.
Trump reiterated that accusation in a letter sent to beneficiaries along with the payments, according to a copy obtained by CBS News.
The difference: The claim that Biden “overcharged” corresponds to the White House’s explanation. Experts have questioned the origin and interpretation of those funds.
The payment also coincides with a complicated moment for Obamacare. Premiums increased for numerous affiliates after the expanded tax credits that reduced the cost of coverage expired.
These Are the 30 States Included in the Refund
The payments are aimed at eligible beneficiaries in states that use the federal insurance market administered through HealthCare.gov.
Included states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and Montana.
Also, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Living in one of those states does not automatically mean receiving $500. The program is limited to people who meet the criteria established for the refund.
Do You Need to Apply for the $500 Check?
Available reports indicate that the administration has already identified the beneficiaries, so the payment does not work like a new federal check open to applications from all Americans.
The Department of the Treasury is in charge of distributing the money. Beneficiaries will also receive a communication signed by Trump explaining the refund.
What they can do: Affiliates should be wary of messages asking for payments, passwords, or financial information in exchange for “processing” the supposed check.
The refund is independent of Trump’s proposal to deliver a $5,000 dividend, which is politically conditioned on Republican control of Congress and does not constitute this same payment program.