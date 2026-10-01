Trump Begins Sending $500 Obamacare Checks: Who Will Receive the Money?

More than 950,000 people in 30 states will receive the refund, but being enrolled in the Affordable Care Act does not guarantee payment.

The administration of Donald Trump began sending $500 refunds on Wednesday, September 30, to more than 950,000 Americans enrolled in certain Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans.

Why it matters: The payment comes as many families face higher health insurance costs and just over a month before the November legislative elections.

Who Will Receive the $500 Obamacare Check?

More money back in YOUR wallet. 🇺🇸💸 ‘President Donald Trump is set on Sept. 30 to start sending $500 checks to nearly 1 million Americans his administration says were overcharged through the Affordable Care Act’s federal exchange for buying health insurance.’ pic.twitter.com/1AZ71dTl81 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 30, 2026

The benefit will not reach the approximately 19 million Americans insured through ACA markets. The White House estimates it will reach nearly 1 million people.

The main beneficiaries are people who purchased coverage through HealthCare.gov without receiving assistance to pay premiums, according to the administration.