Texas Senate Race Tightens as Talarico Challenges Paxton in New Poll

James Talarico appears tied with or ahead of Ken Paxton in several polls. The challenge for Republicans is determining whether this is an exceptionally close race or a sign of a deeper political shift.

James Talarico and Ken Paxton are statistically tied in the Texas race for the US Senate, according to a new poll from Overton Insights and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Why it matters: Texas has favored Republicans in statewide elections for decades, but several polls now indicate that the race is becoming much more competitive.

James Talarico and Ken Paxton Enter Final Stretch in Dead Heat

The Overton Insights poll places Democratic candidate James Talarico at 44% and Republican candidate Ken Paxton at 43.4% before allocating voters who lean toward one of the candidates.

After those preferences are included, both candidates receive exactly 50%. The poll surveyed 1,167 likely voters and has a margin of error of ±2.9 percentage points.

The fact: Before the preferences of voters leaning toward a candidate were allocated, 12.6% remained undecided.

This is not an isolated snapshot. Other recent polls have also shown narrow leads for Talarico or results within similarly competitive margins.

Texas Public Opinion Research, for example, found in July that Talarico had 45% support, compared with Ken Paxton’s 40%.