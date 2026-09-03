Texas Senate Race Tightens as Talarico Challenges Paxton in New Poll
Posted on09/03/26 at 15:03
James Talarico appears tied with or ahead of Ken Paxton in several polls. The challenge for Republicans is determining whether this is an exceptionally close race or a sign of a deeper political shift.
James Talarico and Ken Paxton are statistically tied in the Texas race for the US Senate, according to a new poll from Overton Insights and the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
- Why it matters: Texas has favored Republicans in statewide elections for decades, but several polls now indicate that the race is becoming much more competitive.
James Talarico and Ken Paxton Enter Final Stretch in Dead Heat
The Overton Insights poll places Democratic candidate James Talarico at 44% and Republican candidate Ken Paxton at 43.4% before allocating voters who lean toward one of the candidates.
After those preferences are included, both candidates receive exactly 50%. The poll surveyed 1,167 likely voters and has a margin of error of ±2.9 percentage points.
- The fact: Before the preferences of voters leaning toward a candidate were allocated, 12.6% remained undecided.
This is not an isolated snapshot. Other recent polls have also shown narrow leads for Talarico or results within similarly competitive margins.
Texas Public Opinion Research, for example, found in July that Talarico had 45% support, compared with Ken Paxton’s 40%.
Independent and Hispanic Voters Could Tip the Balance
One key factor lies beyond the traditional bases of both parties: Independent voters could become a decisive group.
The July Texas Public Opinion Research poll gave Talarico 43% support among independents, compared with 23% for Paxton. Another 29% remained undecided.
- Among Hispanics: The same poll found that James Talarico held a 66%-to-20% advantage over Paxton among Latino voters.
This group is particularly important in a state where the Hispanic vote can carry significant weight, although its voting behavior is not uniform.
An earlier Texas Public Opinion Research poll also found Talarico leading among independents and Latinos, reinforcing the importance of these voting blocs.
Trump’s Declining Approval Adds Pressure on Republicans
The Overton poll also reveals another troubling sign for the Republican Party: 44.1% approve of Donald Trump’s job performance, while 55.9% disapprove.
- The limit: These figures do not prove that Trump’s declining approval is directly responsible for Ken Paxton’s difficulties.
However, they provide important context for a Texas Senate race in which a Trump-backed Republican candidate faces much stronger competition than expected.
Talarico’s strength may also stem from factors specific to the candidates, including his ability to attract independents and maintain Democratic support.
A Close Texas Senate Race Does Not Mean the State Has Turned Blue
The race’s competitiveness does not mean Texas has definitively changed sides. Republicans still have an extensive record of statewide victories.
Even the Overton poll shows that 57% of respondents still consider Texas a red state, compared with 38.3% who describe it as competitive or “purple.”
- What’s next: Undecided, independent, and Hispanic voters could determine how long this tie lasts and whether Ken Paxton can restore a Republican advantage.
For now, the most important signal is not that Texas has turned Democratic. It is that a Senate race that would normally favor the GOP remains wide open.
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SOURCE: Overton Insights / Texas / The Center Square