Latino Vote in Colorado Shifts Away from Trump: Could It Change Control of Congress?

Latino vote shifts away from Trump

Democrats reach 51% support

15% of voters remain undecided

The Latino vote in Colorado could become one of the biggest obstacles for Republicans in a congressional district that will be decisive in the battle for control of the House of Representatives.

A new BSP Research poll shows a significant decline in President Donald Trump’s approval rating among registered Hispanic voters in the competitive 8th Congressional District.

Currently, only 29% approve of Trump’s job performance, while 70% disapprove, compared with 42% approval and 54% disapproval among this electorate in 2025.

“When we see numbers change by more than ten points in a year, that’s quite significant statistically,” Gabriel Sánchez, a pollster at BSP Research, explained during the presentation of the results.

Why the Latino Vote Could Decide Colorado’s 8th District

The 8th District covers suburbs north of Denver and part of rural Weld County and has the largest Hispanic population of any congressional district in Colorado.

About 40% of its residents are Hispanic, while Latinos account for approximately 28.5% of registered voters, or about 131,460 people, according to UnidosUS.

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Their influence becomes even more significant when considering the 2024 results: Trump won the district by only 1.8 percentage points, a narrow margin in a highly competitive area.

The House race was even closer: Republican Gabe Evans defeated Democrat Yadira Caraveo by 2,449 votes, equivalent to just 0.7 percentage points.