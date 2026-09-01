Congress Averts U.S. Government Shutdown Before November Elections

US government shutdown averted

Funding lasts until December

Agreement extends beyond elections

The US Congress has averted a political and economic threat just weeks before the midterm elections: another federal government shutdown.

The House of Representatives approved a temporary funding extension Tuesday by a vote of 370-48, with support from both Republicans and Democrats.

The Senate had already approved the resolution, so the bill now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature before current government funding expires.

The measure will fund the government from September 30 through December 11, postponing the next budget battle until after the November 3 elections.

Republicans and Democrats Avert US Government Shutdown

The measure’s broad support allowed Congress to avoid a budget dispute during the final stretch of elections that will determine control of Congress.

A shutdown would have forced the temporary suspension of nonessential operations and could have required numerous federal employees to work without immediately receiving their paychecks.

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Government agencies would also have had to activate contingency plans, while certain public services could have experienced delays depending on the length of the funding lapse.

The effects could even have reached airports if a prolonged shutdown caused staffing problems among essential federal employees working in security and air traffic control.