Trump White House Media Ban Faces Lawsuit From CNN, MS NOW and Politico

CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are seeking to regain their credentials as a federal court considers how far presidential authority extends over press access.

The news organizations CNN, MS NOW, and Politico sued the Donald Trump administration after their journalists lost access to the White House following an order from the president.

Why it matters: The case pits White House authority over access against constitutional protections that the outlets argue prohibit government retaliation based on news coverage.

Trump White House Media Ban Goes Before Federal Court

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The three outlets notified the government on Monday that they would go to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to regain access for their journalists.

The lawsuit claims that the withdrawal of their credentials violates the First Amendment and the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment.

The Dispute: The outlets allege that they lost their credentials without warning or prior procedure because the White House objected to their coverage.

Trump justified the decision by accusing CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of publishing «fiction» and «lies.» He also warned that other outlets could face similar action.

Journalists from the three organizations were turned away when attempting to enter over the weekend, and their passes were deactivated or withdrawn.