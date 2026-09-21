Trump White House Media Ban Faces Lawsuit From CNN, MS NOW and Politico
Posted on09/21/26 at 07:18
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are seeking to regain their credentials as a federal court considers how far presidential authority extends over press access.
The news organizations CNN, MS NOW, and Politico sued the Donald Trump administration after their journalists lost access to the White House following an order from the president.
- Why it matters: The case pits White House authority over access against constitutional protections that the outlets argue prohibit government retaliation based on news coverage.
Trump White House Media Ban Goes Before Federal Court
The three outlets notified the government on Monday that they would go to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to regain access for their journalists.
The lawsuit claims that the withdrawal of their credentials violates the First Amendment and the due process protections of the Fifth Amendment.
- The Dispute: The outlets allege that they lost their credentials without warning or prior procedure because the White House objected to their coverage.
Trump justified the decision by accusing CNN, MS NOW, and Politico of publishing «fiction» and «lies.» He also warned that other outlets could face similar action.
Journalists from the three organizations were turned away when attempting to enter over the weekend, and their passes were deactivated or withdrawn.
Legal Precedents Limit Arbitrary Press Exclusions
The 1977 case Sherrill v Knight established important limits on how the White House handles permanent press credentials.
The court determined that access interests are protected by the First Amendment and require due process protections, including an explanation of the reasons for denying credentials.
- The Limit: The White House is not required to open every space to every journalist, but existing credentials cannot be withdrawn arbitrarily.
Another precedent came with Karem v. Trump.
In 2020, a federal appeals court upheld an order halting the suspension of journalist Brian Karem’s credential because he had not received adequate notice of the conduct that could result in punishment.
The more recent dispute involving the Associated Press is also part of the legal context.
A judge ruled in 2025 that certain restrictions against AP violated the First Amendment, although an appeals court later suspended that ruling while the litigation continued.
Freedom of the Press Divides Americans
The conflict comes ahead of the November 3 elections, but there is currently no basis to determine what electoral effect this legal battle could have.
Public opinion shows differing views on the limits of press freedom, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted among U.S. adults from June 22 to 28, 2026.
- In Numbers: 44% said the press had become less free during the current Trump administration; 26% perceived no change, while 12% said it had become more free.
At the same time, 53% said it is more important to prevent inaccurate reporting, even if that limits press freedom. Another 45% prioritized the freedom of the press to report news, even if some reporting is inaccurate.
Judge Will Consider Limits of Trump White House Media Ban
The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary order to restore their credentials while the judicial process moves forward. The case could generate hearings and arguments from the administration this week.
- What’s Next: The court will have to examine whether the decision resulted from legitimate access rules or whether it punished the outlets for their coverage and viewpoints.
The ruling could again clarify the constitutional boundaries between presidential authority to regulate physical access to the White House and the protections afforded to the press.
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SOURCE: EFE / CNBC / CBS News