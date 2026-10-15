President Donald Trump's remarks on leakers have sparked controversy and raised questions about the limits of presidential power.

President Donald Trump sparked controversy by stating that those who leak confidential military information to the media should be shot, during a rally in Arizona. The president linked his statements to a military operation related to Iran, the details of which, according to his account, had been leaked to the press beforehand. Trump Calls for Leakers to Be Shot Trump: «Leakers should be — in my opinion, leakers should be shot. They should be shot.» https://t.co/lqNK175RNF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 14, 2026 “In my opinion, leakers should be shot,” Trump told his supporters in Bullhead City, Arizona. He also stated that those responsible should go to prison and face severe punishment for disclosing information that could compromise the safety of U.S. troops. His words reopened the debate about the limits of presidential power, the protection of military secrets, and the legal guarantees for those facing charges.

Iran and the Leaks That Allegedly Changed Military Plans Trump says people who expose his administration’s crimes or actions should be shot, referring to them as “leakers.” He then points at the media, saying they are “almost like leakers,” before praising supporters he claims would stand by him even if he murdered someone. https://t.co/6xphZiusO8 — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) October 14, 2026 Trump claimed that Iranian forces were waiting for U.S. military personnel after media outlets published information about troop movements. The president pointed to The New York Times and CNN, which he accused of spreading details about departure and arrival times. YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Missile Attack on Saudi Aramco Raises Alarms: War Threatens Global Oil Supply According to his account, the leak allegedly caused a two-day delay in an attack to avoid putting soldiers in danger. However, his statements did not provide independent evidence to confirm all the details or the exact relationship between the publications and the alleged delay.

Trump Revives His Feud with CNN and The New York Times The controversy adds to the president’s confrontations with U.S. media outlets that have published critical information about his national security decisions. In 2025, Trump threatened to sue CNN and The New York Times over reports related to damage suffered by Iranian nuclear facilities. The dispute arose after Operation Midnight Hammer, carried out in June 2025, and the differences between the president’s statements and a preliminary intelligence assessment. The episode once again raised questions about the credibility of official accounts and the role of the media in reporting on military operations.