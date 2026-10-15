California Under Ultimatum: DOJ Demands Separation of Ballots Over Suspicions of Non-Citizenship
Posted on 10/15/26 at 14:45
- The DOJ is demanding a review in California.
- It’s asking for the separation of questionable ballots.
- Los Angeles is requesting verifiable data.
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has threatened to take California to court if the state doesn’t review a federal list of possible non-citizen voters within 48 hours. Letters sent on Tuesday, October 13, were addressed to Shirley Weber, Secretary of State, and Dean Logan, the official in charge of voter registration for Los Angeles County. Official R. Trent McCotter set a deadline of noon on Thursday, October 15. The demand comes as mail-in voting is underway for the November elections.
The central issue is the status of the names on the list: the government considers them possible non-citizens, but this classification alone does not prove they are ineligible to vote.
Mail-in Ballots: What the Federal Government is Asking For
The DOJ has given California 48 hours to review a federal list of people it says may be noncitizens who received mail-in ballots for the November election. https://t.co/XIRQQYjQIW
— Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 14, 2026
The DOJ provided a password-protected USB drive containing the questionable records. It requested that returned ballots be kept separate and their counting be suspended while citizenship is verified. For those who have not yet received a ballot, it asked that mailing be withheld until eligibility is confirmed. The federal demand does not equal a court order that has already been granted.
California sends ballots to all its active registered voters. Counties were supposed to start mailing them out by October 5 at the latest, according to the official election calendar. The controversy affects an election that is already underway. Separating ballots could delay their processing, so verifying the data is crucial before taking action.
Los Angeles Questions Information on Possible Non-Citizens
Logan confirmed that he received the letter and the device, but explained that he hadn’t opened the files because he didn’t consider the USB drive a secure means of accessing the information. He also pointed out that the communication didn’t specify how many people were included. His office is coordinating the response with state authorities before deciding how to proceed.
The official stated that any electoral exclusion must be based on verifiable information. The dispute pits the demand to act quickly against the obligation to verify each claim.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: Texas polls show tighter races than expected for Republicans
For naturalized citizens, the distinction is especially important: a federal suspicion does not determine their eligibility. California recognizes the right to register for U.S. citizens who meet the other requirements.
2026 Elections: What Voters Can Do
Voters can check their registration and the status of their ballot through My Voter Status, the official tool of the California Secretary of State. If they detect an issue, it’s best to contact their county’s election office to find out the reason and receive official instructions on the steps to take.
The regular registration deadline is October 19. After that, there’s conditional registration, available until Election Day, with a provisional ballot subject to verification. Election Day will be November 3. While the conflict is being resolved, checking registration and following official notifications allows voters to address problems without relying on rumors.
SOURCE: telemundo52, miamiherald