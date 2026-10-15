The DOJ is demanding a review in California.

It’s asking for the separation of questionable ballots.

Los Angeles is requesting verifiable data.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has threatened to take California to court if the state doesn’t review a federal list of possible non-citizen voters within 48 hours. Letters sent on Tuesday, October 13, were addressed to Shirley Weber, Secretary of State, and Dean Logan, the official in charge of voter registration for Los Angeles County. Official R. Trent McCotter set a deadline of noon on Thursday, October 15. The demand comes as mail-in voting is underway for the November elections.

The central issue is the status of the names on the list: the government considers them possible non-citizens, but this classification alone does not prove they are ineligible to vote.

Mail-in Ballots: What the Federal Government is Asking For

The DOJ has given California 48 hours to review a federal list of people it says may be noncitizens who received mail-in ballots for the November election. https://t.co/XIRQQYjQIW — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) October 14, 2026



The DOJ provided a password-protected USB drive containing the questionable records. It requested that returned ballots be kept separate and their counting be suspended while citizenship is verified. For those who have not yet received a ballot, it asked that mailing be withheld until eligibility is confirmed. The federal demand does not equal a court order that has already been granted.

California sends ballots to all its active registered voters. Counties were supposed to start mailing them out by October 5 at the latest, according to the official election calendar. The controversy affects an election that is already underway. Separating ballots could delay their processing, so verifying the data is crucial before taking action.

Los Angeles Questions Information on Possible Non-Citizens