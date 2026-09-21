Trump Faces Triple Battle: Socialism, Immigration, and Hispanic Vote
Posted on09/21/26 at 12:45
Only 30% of registered voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), while 55% express an unfavorable view.
This data comes as there are just a few weeks left before the November 3 legislative elections, which will determine control of Congress.
Republicans have incorporated opposition to socialism into their campaign message as they seek to maintain their congressional majorities in a competitive environment.
Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar also uses this argument, but simultaneously warns of another political risk: Hispanic discontent over immigration.
Salazar Warns Trump About Hispanic Voter Discontent
- Why it matters: Salazar believes Trump expanded Republican support among Hispanics in 2024 and considers it important to retain those voters.
The Florida representative revealed that she spoke directly with Trump after publishing an ad questioning aspects of his immigration policy.
Salazar said that some Hispanics who supported the Republican in the 2024 presidential election now feel «betrayed» by those policies.
She also said she asked Trump to preserve the support he brought to the GOP and linked her campaign argument to the rise of socialist candidates.
Immigration Opens Another Front for Republicans
- The fact: A Fox News poll found that 53% believe the enforcement of immigration laws under Trump has gone too far.
Another 23% believe the measures have not gone far enough, while an equal percentage think they are currently at the right level.
Among those who believe the measures have gone too far, 49% say the wrong people are being detained and 45% question the use of force.
- The process: Salazar seeks to draw a distinction between the deportation of dangerous criminals and immigrant workers without criminal records.
Rejecting Socialism Does Not Mean Voting Republican
Unfavorable views of the DSA provide Republicans with a campaign argument, but national data show a more complex electoral landscape.
The Fox News poll records 55% unfavorable opinions of the DSA versus 30% favorable; another 15% could not evaluate it.
Therefore, a negative opinion of the Democratic Socialists cannot automatically be interpreted as an intention to vote for Republican candidates.
The same poll was conducted among 1,211 registered voters from September 11 to 14 and has a margin of error of three percentage points.
Two Messages Clash Ahead of November 3 Elections
Salazar thus enters the election defending two messages simultaneously: opposing what she calls a socialist threat and modifying aspects of immigration policy.
Her position is especially relevant because she is seeking re-election in a Miami-area district where Hispanics represent a large majority of the population.
The Republican faces Democrat Eliott Rodriguez, who has questioned her previous support for Trump’s agenda and her recent distancing on immigration.
- What they can do: Voters can compare the proposals of both parties on immigration, the economy, and other issues before the November 3 legislative elections.
Thus, socialism, immigration, and the Hispanic vote converge as three fronts in the campaign, while both parties seek to mobilize support ahead of the November 3 election.
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SOURCE: CBS News