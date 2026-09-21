Trump Faces Triple Battle: Socialism, Immigration, and Hispanic Vote

Only 30% of registered voters have a favorable opinion of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), while 55% express an unfavorable view.

This data comes as there are just a few weeks left before the November 3 legislative elections, which will determine control of Congress.

Republicans have incorporated opposition to socialism into their campaign message as they seek to maintain their congressional majorities in a competitive environment.

Republican Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar also uses this argument, but simultaneously warns of another political risk: Hispanic discontent over immigration.

2026 Elections Follow news, candidates, and key issues in the US elections.

View Election Hub →



Salazar Warns Trump About Hispanic Voter Discontent

Why it matters: Salazar believes Trump expanded Republican support among Hispanics in 2024 and considers it important to retain those voters.

The Florida representative revealed that she spoke directly with Trump after publishing an ad questioning aspects of his immigration policy.

Salazar said that some Hispanics who supported the Republican in the 2024 presidential election now feel «betrayed» by those policies.

She also said she asked Trump to preserve the support he brought to the GOP and linked her campaign argument to the rise of socialist candidates.