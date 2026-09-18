California Latina Voters Show Wider Gaps With Latino Men on Trump and Immigration

California Latina voters prioritize immigrant protection

Young people show greater political differences

Education reduces the gender gap

According to the EFE agency, Latina voters in California show significant differences from Latino men when evaluating immigration, the White House agenda, and the protection of democracy, according to a new analysis by UCLA and UC Berkeley.

The study found that 69% of Latinas consider protecting immigrant communities very important when evaluating gubernatorial candidates, compared with 52% of Latino men, a difference of 17 percentage points.

The same gap appears when respondents are asked about opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda: 68% of Latinas considered the issue very important, compared with 51% of registered Latino men.

Democracy and voting rights recorded the highest percentages among both groups: 87% of Latinas and 77% of Latino men said the issue is very important when considering gubernatorial candidates.

Young California Latinas Show Greatest Divide on Immigration and Trump

#REPORTAJE / Latinas in California show greater concern for immigration, democracy, and Trump https://t.co/qdpn8GxYOw via @Departamento19 pic.twitter.com/AYNGDd0Jp2 — Departamento19 (@Departamento19) September 18, 2026

According to departamento19, the differences are significantly wider among voters under 30, a group in which women expressed higher levels of concern than men of the same generation across all three issues studied.