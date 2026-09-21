ICE Agent Shoots Venezuelan Migrant in Austin, Texas

A Venezuelan immigrant identified as Wilber Garcés, 28, was seriously injured on Sunday after being shot during an incident involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Austin, Texas.

The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. Austin authorities reported that his condition is critical, although he is stable.

Garcés’ name was provided by relatives, while his attorney identified him as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez.

What Happened to Wilber Garcés?

The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. in north Austin, near Anderson Square and Research Boulevard.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis initially reported that the incident may have involved a brief foot chase, although she cautioned that details were still being gathered.

The Austin Police Department clarified that its officers did not participate in the operation or the shooting. Local investigators later arrived at the scene.

Images from the scene showed a blue vehicle with damage to one of its doors and apparent bullet holes.

Venezuelan Was in the United States