ICE Agent Shoots Venezuelan Migrant in Austin, Texas
Posted on09/21/26 at 03:36
A Venezuelan immigrant identified as Wilber Garcés, 28, was seriously injured on Sunday after being shot during an incident involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Austin, Texas.
The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso. Austin authorities reported that his condition is critical, although he is stable.
Garcés’ name was provided by relatives, while his attorney identified him as Wilber Rafael Garces Perez.
What Happened to Wilber Garcés?
The incident occurred just before 1:00 p.m. in north Austin, near Anderson Square and Research Boulevard.
Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis initially reported that the incident may have involved a brief foot chase, although she cautioned that details were still being gathered.
The Austin Police Department clarified that its officers did not participate in the operation or the shooting. Local investigators later arrived at the scene.
Images from the scene showed a blue vehicle with damage to one of its doors and apparent bullet holes.
Venezuelan Was in the United States
Images show Wilber Garcés Pérez, a 29-year-old Venezuelan, inside his blue Toyota Corolla in the 7000 block of West Anderson Lane, near U.S. 183, where he was shot by an ICE agent in Austin, Texas.
The video shows the right side of the vehicle with an apparent… pic.twitter.com/Vbm54j8FS6
— VPItv (@VPITV) September 20, 2026
A police source cited by CNN indicated that Garcés is an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant with a final order of removal.
However, questions remain about the circumstances that led the ICE agent to open fire and whether Garcés was specifically the target of the immigration operation.
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, who represents part of Austin, noted that the Venezuelan worked as a delivery driver and called for an independent investigation to determine exactly what happened.
Austin Mayor Demands Investigation
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson expressed his concern about the incident and called for the investigation not to be left solely in the hands of ICE.
Watson said the Austin Police Department and the Texas Rangers should participate in the investigation to ensure an independent inquiry.
The Austin Police Department confirmed that its special investigations unit responded to the scene.
Family Seeks Information
ICE shot an immigrant in Austin, Texas.
The person’s identity and condition are currently unknown. Videos show that the person is Hispanic, possibly Venezuelan.
People are now protesting at the scene of the incident.
pic.twitter.com/d6liGyjjKh
— Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) September 20, 2026
Family representatives said they were seeking information about Garcés after he was taken to the hospital.
His attorney said the Venezuelan managed to call his wife from the medical center and was in severe pain after being shot.
The case remains under investigation, and authorities have not yet released a full public account of what led to the confrontation between Garcés and the federal agent.