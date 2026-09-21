Texas 2026 Elections: Candidates, Polls and Five Key Races to Watch

The Senate, governor’s race, and three South Texas districts are under scrutiny as election polls show significant differences between the broader electorate and Hispanic voters.

Texas will vote on November 3, with five contests drawing particular attention: the Senate, governor’s race, and congressional districts TX-15, TX-28, and TX-34.

Why it matters: The elections will determine state offices and part of the Texas delegation in a House of Representatives where every seat can affect the partisan balance.

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Talarico and Paxton Face Close Texas Senate Race

Democrat James Talarico faces Republican Ken Paxton, the current attorney general, in a race where recent Texas election polls show relatively narrow differences.

Emerson College/Nexstar registered 47% for Talarico and 46% for Paxton among 1,000 likely voters surveyed from September 12 to 14. ReconMR found 49%-43% among 614 likely voters.

The contrast: Among Hispanic voters, Cook Political Report/TelevisaUnivision found 63% for Talarico and 30% for Paxton.

The economy occupies a significant part of the debate. Talarico proposes, among other measures, universal childcare, medical debt relief, and assistance for homebuyers.

Paxton proposes tax deductions related to housing, healthcare, and families.