Trump celebrates Flávio Bolsonaro lead.

Lula will compete in the runoff.

Brazilians will vote again on October 25.

Flávio Bolsonaro won around 47% of the valid votes, compared with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 45%. The difference is about two percentage points: enough to finish first, but not enough to win the presidency outright.

Neither candidate secured the majority needed to avoid another vote. The result leaves Lula facing the challenge of closing the gap, while Bolsonaro must try to expand his lead.

Runoff Election in Brazil: Bolsonaro and Lula Face Off on October 25

#Update 🗣️🇧🇷 Despite heading to a runoff, Trump considers Bolsonaro’s result over Lula a «great victory» in Brazil’s presidential election https://t.co/MfqZi3GDkh — xevt – xhvt (@xevtfm) October 5, 2026

The presidential runoff will take place on October 25, according to the Superior Electoral Court’s calendar. Brazilians will choose between continuity under Lula and the return of Bolsonarism to the Executive branch.

Flávio is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a political ally of Trump who was convicted of attempting a coup. His candidacy keeps the Bolsonaro family name at the center of Brazil’s right-wing politics.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacted more cautiously: he acknowledged that a runoff had been expected and avoided predicting a winner. Washington is therefore combining Trump’s celebration with uncertainty over the final outcome.

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The next stage will require both candidates to win support beyond their party bases. Votes cast for eliminated candidates and turnout among those who did not vote on Sunday could reshape a race that remains undecided.