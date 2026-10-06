Trump Celebrates Flávio Bolsonaro’s Lead, Expects Close Runoff Against Lula
Posted on 10/05/26 at 22:30
- Trump celebrates Flávio Bolsonaro lead.
- Lula will compete in the runoff.
- Brazilians will vote again on October 25.
Flávio Bolsonaro won around 47% of the valid votes, compared with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s 45%. The difference is about two percentage points: enough to finish first, but not enough to win the presidency outright.
Neither candidate secured the majority needed to avoid another vote. The result leaves Lula facing the challenge of closing the gap, while Bolsonaro must try to expand his lead.
Runoff Election in Brazil: Bolsonaro and Lula Face Off on October 25
#Update 🗣️🇧🇷 Despite heading to a runoff, Trump considers Bolsonaro’s result over Lula a «great victory» in Brazil’s presidential election https://t.co/MfqZi3GDkh
— xevt – xhvt (@xevtfm) October 5, 2026
The presidential runoff will take place on October 25, according to the Superior Electoral Court’s calendar. Brazilians will choose between continuity under Lula and the return of Bolsonarism to the Executive branch.
Flávio is the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a political ally of Trump who was convicted of attempting a coup. His candidacy keeps the Bolsonaro family name at the center of Brazil’s right-wing politics.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio reacted more cautiously: he acknowledged that a runoff had been expected and avoided predicting a winner. Washington is therefore combining Trump’s celebration with uncertainty over the final outcome.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Mexican Lawmaker Channels Trump in Congress With «Make México Safe Again» Cap
The next stage will require both candidates to win support beyond their party bases. Votes cast for eliminated candidates and turnout among those who did not vote on Sunday could reshape a race that remains undecided.
Tariffs and Diplomatic Tension Mark the Relationship Between the US and Brazil
Trump’s reaction comes after months of bilateral friction. His administration imposed tariffs on numerous Brazilian products and adopted diplomatic measures against the Lula government.
Among those measures was the withdrawal of the visa of Brazil’s ambassador in Washington. Lula has denounced U.S. pressure as an attempt to influence the election in favor of Flávio Bolsonaro.
The United States also suspended consular services in Brazil on Friday for security reasons and resumed them on Monday. The pause added uncertainty for people who needed to complete consular procedures during the election period.
For the Hispanic audience in the United States, the race offers a window into how Washington interacts with Latin America. The outcome will determine who negotiates with Trump from the region’s largest economy.
SOURCE: EFE