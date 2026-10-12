Several Democratic candidates are avoiding campaign appearances with high-profile party figures, while Pete Buttigieg and Mark Kelly gain traction in competitive districts.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are facing a political hurdle: some Democratic candidates prefer to keep their distance during the November legislative elections.

– Why it matters: Decisions about who participates in campaign events show differences within the Democratic Party and could offer clues about its internal debates heading into 2028.

Democratic Candidates Avoid Ocasio-Cortez in Midterm Elections

After Clinton and Harris’s losses, cautious voters might worry that for Democratic female presidential candidates the third time may not be a charm. https://t.co/fnNhswP3pn — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 11, 2026

Cait Conley, who is seeking to defeat Republican Mike Lawler in New York, publicly rejected the possibility of campaigning with Ocasio-Cortez.

During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash on September 6, Conley responded, “I’m good,” when asked about that possibility.

The former Army veteran and former national security official explained that she preferred to focus on the needs of local voters.