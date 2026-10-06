PRI lawmaker wore a Trump-style cap

He criticized Morena over insecurity

His speech sparked complaints in the chamber.

Trump and PRI lawmaker. PRI Congressman Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez Mancilla brought a symbol associated with Donald Trump to Mexico’s Congress: a green cap bearing the phrase “Make México Safe Again,” an adaptation of the U.S. president’s well-known “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The lawmaker wore the cap during his speech to question Mexico’s security situation and level strong accusations against Morena. His appearance sparked objections from ruling-party lawmakers, who accused him of encouraging possible U.S. intervention.

A Cap Inspired by Donald Trump

🇺🇸 Federal PRI Congressman Carlos Gutiérrez Mancilla wore a cap with the phrase “Make México Safe Again” during his participation in the debate on dual nationality in the Chamber of Deputies. 🧢 From the podium, the lawmaker backed the statements of US President Donald Trump, who in his speech to the UN General Assembly said that “Mexico is the epicenter of cartel violence”. 🗣️ Gutiérrez Mancilla argued that Trump’s statements reflect, from his perspective, the situation of violence faced by Mexico. ⚠️ Trump’s words generated political reactions in Mexico, while the US president himself also highlighted that he has a “very good relationship” with the government of Claudia Sheinbaum and that both countries have made progress in security. 📹 Angélica Melín — MVS Noticias (@MVSNoticias) September 23, 2026

The scene unfolded during a lengthy debate in the Chamber of Deputies over a reform related to dual nationality for candidates seeking certain public offices, including the Presidency of Mexico.

According to EL PAÍS, EFE, and Forbes México, Gutiérrez Mancilla took the podium wearing the cap after several hours of debate between the ruling party and the opposition over security, sovereignty, and organized crime.

The phrase “Make México Safe Again” translates as “Make Mexico safe again” and deliberately echoes Trump’s political slogan. EFE noted that the lawmaker used the cap to denounce violence in Mexico.