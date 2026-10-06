Mexican Lawmaker Channels Trump in Congress With «Make México Safe Again» Cap
Posted on 10/05/26 at 20:45
- PRI lawmaker wore a Trump-style cap
- He criticized Morena over insecurity
- His speech sparked complaints in the chamber.
Trump and PRI lawmaker. PRI Congressman Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez Mancilla brought a symbol associated with Donald Trump to Mexico’s Congress: a green cap bearing the phrase “Make México Safe Again,” an adaptation of the U.S. president’s well-known “Make America Great Again” slogan.
The lawmaker wore the cap during his speech to question Mexico’s security situation and level strong accusations against Morena. His appearance sparked objections from ruling-party lawmakers, who accused him of encouraging possible U.S. intervention.
A Cap Inspired by Donald Trump
🇺🇸 Federal PRI Congressman Carlos Gutiérrez Mancilla wore a cap with the phrase “Make México Safe Again” during his participation in the debate on dual nationality in the Chamber of Deputies.
🧢 From the podium, the lawmaker backed the statements of US President Donald Trump, who in his speech to the UN General Assembly said that “Mexico is the epicenter of cartel violence”.
🗣️ Gutiérrez Mancilla argued that Trump’s statements reflect, from his perspective, the situation of violence faced by Mexico.
⚠️ Trump’s words generated political reactions in Mexico, while the US president himself also highlighted that he has a “very good relationship” with the government of Claudia Sheinbaum and that both countries have made progress in security.
📹 Angélica Melín
— MVS Noticias (@MVSNoticias) September 23, 2026
The scene unfolded during a lengthy debate in the Chamber of Deputies over a reform related to dual nationality for candidates seeking certain public offices, including the Presidency of Mexico.
According to EL PAÍS, EFE, and Forbes México, Gutiérrez Mancilla took the podium wearing the cap after several hours of debate between the ruling party and the opposition over security, sovereignty, and organized crime.
The phrase “Make México Safe Again” translates as “Make Mexico safe again” and deliberately echoes Trump’s political slogan. EFE noted that the lawmaker used the cap to denounce violence in Mexico.
Trump and PRI Lawmaker: Gutiérrez Mancilla Launches Strong Accusations Against Morena
🧢🇲🇽 “Make México Safe Again”! PRI Congressman (@PRI_Nacional) Carlos Eduardo Gutiérrez Mancilla (@CarlosGMancilla) took the podium with a cap inspired by Trump’s (@POTUS) slogan and launched criticism against Morena (@PartidoMorenaMx) for insecurity, calling them “morenarcos”
— adn Noticias (@adnnoticiasmx) September 24, 2026
From the podium, the PRI lawmaker argued that insecurity has affected the country’s sovereignty and demanded that the law be enforced throughout Mexican territory.
“That’s what needs to be resolved, for the law to prevail in every corner of the national territory, that’s national sovereignty,” he said, according to EL PAÍS.
Gutiérrez Mancilla also used the term “morenarcos” to refer to Morena members, a political accusation made by the lawmaker himself and not an established fact. EFE reported that the congressman accused his opponents of having “stolen our tranquility.”
Trump and PRI Lawmaker: Trump’s Speech Enters Mexico’s Political Debate
The lawmaker also repeated statements Trump had made before the UN General Assembly about the presence and power of cartels in Mexico.
Gutiérrez Mancilla argued that warnings about organized crime cannot be answered by the government with propaganda or “patriotic speeches,” according to Forbes México.
The gesture prompted an immediate response from Morena lawmakers. According to EL PAÍS, ruling-party legislators interpreted his remarks and the use of the cap as an attempt to encourage possible U.S. intervention in Mexico.
The INE Also Entered the Debate
The congressman also used his speech to question decisions by the National Electoral Institute regarding expressions used by PRI members in their publications.
“While you come here to talk about sovereignty with patriotic speeches, just eight hours ago, before the UN, they openly spoke about the power that cartels have acquired,” Gutiérrez Mancilla said, according to EL PAÍS.
The PRI caucus also accused the INE of acting as a “language police,” and Gutiérrez Mancilla called on the organization to guarantee “free and plural elections” ahead of the 2027 electoral process.
The appearance with the cap became one of the most striking moments of a session marked by accusations between the opposition and the ruling party over security, sovereignty, and organized crime.