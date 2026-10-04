Trump seeks to mobilize Republican voters.

Husted faces competition from Brown.

Promises $5,000 without approval.

Donald Trump asked his supporters in Ohio on Saturday, October 3, to go to the polls to maintain Republican control of Congress.

The rally was held in Vandalia, near Dayton, as part of his electoral tour before the November 3 elections.

The president backed Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who face competitive contests against Democratic candidates.

His strategy aims to convert presidential support into effective participation, a challenge when his name will not appear on the ballots in these elections.

Husted Faces Off Against Sherrod Brown for Senate

🇺🇸 Donald #Trump shock in Ohio: “Uscite semplicemente e andate a votare. Se lo farete, vinceremo, e vinceremo alla grande. E glielo metteremo nel culo, okay?” @PolitikosIt https://t.co/1tCDTrGPOC — Politikos (@politikosit) October 4, 2026



Husted has held the seat left by JD Vance since 2025, when Vance assumed the vice presidency, and now seeks to win the corresponding election.

His rival, former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, is trying to return to Washington in a contest that could influence the national majority.

A recent Suffolk University and USA TODAY poll placed Brown approximately three points ahead of Husted among likely voters.

This result shows competition, not a guaranteed victory: polls reflect preferences at a given point in time and do not replace the vote.