A New York Times/Siena poll shows competitive races in five states, but the party still needs to defend its own seats to win a majority.

The Democratic Party has new opportunities to contest control of the Senate, with leads or tight races in five traditionally Republican states.

– Why it matters: Republicans currently control 53 of the 100 seats, but they are defending 20 of the 33 seats up for renewal on November 3.

Democrats Threaten Republican Majority in Senate Control

The Democratic Party is close to taking the Senate from Republicans, according to NYT https://t.co/fMNoiatKGp — AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 3, 2026

A New York Times and Siena College poll shows Democratic gains in Texas, Alaska, and Ohio, driven especially by independent voters.

In Texas, James Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton by six points among likely voters, according to the poll results.

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Mary Peltola has a seven-point lead in Alaska, while the Democratic candidate in Ohio is three points ahead.

– The fact: The three leads occur in states where Republicans have historically had a strong position in federal elections.