Democrats Gain Ground in Republican States, Putting Senate Within Reach
Posted on 10/05/26 at 08:15
A New York Times/Siena poll shows competitive races in five states, but the party still needs to defend its own seats to win a majority.
The Democratic Party has new opportunities to contest control of the Senate, with leads or tight races in five traditionally Republican states.
– Why it matters: Republicans currently control 53 of the 100 seats, but they are defending 20 of the 33 seats up for renewal on November 3.
Democrats Threaten Republican Majority in Senate Control
The Democratic Party is close to taking the Senate from Republicans, according to NYT https://t.co/fMNoiatKGp
— AlbertoRodNews (@AlbertoRodNews) October 3, 2026
A New York Times and Siena College poll shows Democratic gains in Texas, Alaska, and Ohio, driven especially by independent voters.
In Texas, James Talarico leads Republican Ken Paxton by six points among likely voters, according to the poll results.
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Mary Peltola has a seven-point lead in Alaska, while the Democratic candidate in Ohio is three points ahead.
– The fact: The three leads occur in states where Republicans have historically had a strong position in federal elections.
Iowa and Kansas Also Enter the Senate Battle
The landscape is more closed in Iowa, where Republican Ashley Hinson has only a one-point lead over Democrat Josh Turek.
Kansas presents an even tighter situation: the poll shows the candidates tied, increasing the number of competitive contests for November.
However, winning four Republican seats may not automatically guarantee a Democratic majority if the party loses any of the seats it currently controls.
– The process: Democrats need to combine victories in Republican territory with the defense of their own seats to change control of the Senate.
Independents Could Become a Decisive Piece
The advance registered by Democratic candidates is accompanied by a surge among independent voters, a decisive group in several competitive elections.
Midterm elections, held halfway through the presidential term, often punish the party occupying the White House for accumulated political wear and tear.
The New York Times notes that Donald Trump’s low approval rating would have widened that disadvantage for Republicans before the legislative elections.
– The key: A poll shows the electoral situation at a given moment; it does not constitute a forecast or guarantee who will win each race.
Trump Tries to Contain Wear and Tear Before November 3
Trump faces disapproval linked to the war against Iran, high gas prices, and concerns about the cost of living.
The president is trying to reverse that scenario while Republicans defend a considerably larger number of seats than their Democratic rivals.
Trump even promised to deliver $5,000 «checks» to each adult American if Republicans win the November elections.
– What’s next: On November 3, 33 seats will be renewed. The results will determine whether Republicans retain their majority or Democrats regain the Senate.
Sources: The New York Times / Infobae