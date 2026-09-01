DHS Targets Voter Fraud in 9 States Before November Elections

The federal operation will mobilize ICE agents ahead of the November midterm elections, while questions remain about the difference between suspicious voter registrations and confirmed fraud.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will intensify investigations into possible voter fraud in nine states beginning Tuesday, according to an internal guide obtained by CNN.

Why it matters: The operation comes just weeks before the November 3 elections and will direct federal resources toward investigating possible unlawful registrations or votes cast by noncitizens.

ICE Agents to Investigate Possible Voter Fraud

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the ICE division specializing in crimes such as drug trafficking and human trafficking, will lead the initiative.

According to CNN, agents will conduct interviews, investigate leads, and gather information for possible review by prosecutors between September and mid-October.

The states: Washington, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York, and Connecticut.

Washington, Wisconsin, Missouri, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, New York, and Connecticut. What they’re looking for: Among other cases, individuals who allegedly registered or voted before obtaining U.S. citizenship.

DHS says it wants to ensure that only U.S. citizens participate in the elections.

Experts cited by CNN note that there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in recent elections.