Trump Mail-In Voting Rules Remain Blocked by Federal Judge

Mail-in voting in the U.S.

Temporary block remains in effect

Elections scheduled for November 3

The battle over mail-in voting in the United States has entered a new phase after a federal judge refused to lift the temporary block on rules pushed by the Trump administration.

Federal Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts maintained the suspension while the lawsuit proceeds, preventing the United States Postal Service (USPS) from enforcing the requirements for now.

The judge had concluded that implementing the new conditions before the November 3, 2026, midterm elections would be “practically impossible” for several states.

The dispute is particularly significant because some jurisdictions must soon begin mailing ballots, while election officials race against the clock to prepare for the elections.

Trump’s New Mail-In Voting Rules Remain Frozen

The rules require election officials to obtain USPS approval for certain envelope designs used for mail-in ballots.

They also require officials to create accounts on a new electronic portal and submit voter information, including names, addresses, and unique postal codes.