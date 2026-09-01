Trump Mail-In Voting Rules Remain Blocked by Federal Judge
Posted on09/01/26 at 06:45
- Mail-in voting in the U.S.
- Temporary block remains in effect
- Elections scheduled for November 3
The battle over mail-in voting in the United States has entered a new phase after a federal judge refused to lift the temporary block on rules pushed by the Trump administration.
Federal Judge Indira Talwani of Massachusetts maintained the suspension while the lawsuit proceeds, preventing the United States Postal Service (USPS) from enforcing the requirements for now.
The judge had concluded that implementing the new conditions before the November 3, 2026, midterm elections would be “practically impossible” for several states.
The dispute is particularly significant because some jurisdictions must soon begin mailing ballots, while election officials race against the clock to prepare for the elections.
Trump’s New Mail-In Voting Rules Remain Frozen
The rules require election officials to obtain USPS approval for certain envelope designs used for mail-in ballots.
They also require officials to create accounts on a new electronic portal and submit voter information, including names, addresses, and unique postal codes.
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The USPS could refuse to mail ballots if state or local authorities fail to comply with requirements involving envelopes, barcodes, or information requested by the system.
Talwani found that the plaintiff states are likely to demonstrate that the USPS lacked the authority to impose some of these conditions and that the requirements may be unconstitutional.
November Elections Increase Pressure on States
The central issue is the timeline: Numerous states have already ordered their ballots, and some must begin distributing them while the legal battle continues.
The court noted that changing designs, producing new ballots, updating election systems, and training workers before November would impose a difficult burden on the states.
The lawsuit challenging the measures pushed by Trump involves 23 states and the District of Columbia, which are disputing several provisions of his executive order on federal elections.
The case returned to the spotlight after the Supreme Court previously intervened on procedural grounds without definitively ruling on whether the restrictions are constitutional.
Trump Defends Restrictions as Election Safeguards
Trump has presented his measures as a strategy to reinforce citizenship requirements, voter eligibility, and the integrity of federal elections.
His critics argue that the executive branch is attempting to intervene in elections that the Constitution primarily places under the authority of the states and Congress.
Talwani also noted that the record presented to her court still lacks evidence supporting claims of widespread fraud involving absentee or mail-in ballots.
The current decision does not definitively resolve the dispute: The court has scheduled a hearing for September 3, when it could decide whether to extend the block on implementing the rules, according to EFE, El País and Infobae.