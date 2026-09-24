White House Media Ban Continues As DOJ Says Press Access Is a «Privilege, Not a Right»
Posted on09/24/26 at 03:00
The Government argues that the president has broad authority to control journalistic access to certain areas of the White House. CNN, MS NOW, and Politico allege they were punished for their coverage.
The Department of Justice defended Donald Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, citing national security concerns and broad presidential authority over access to the White House.
- Why it matters: The case could clarify the constitutional limits on a president’s ability to decide which journalists can access White House spaces.
Justice Department Claims Broad Presidential Authority Over Press Access to the White House
TRUMP LASHES OUT AT CNN AT THE UN
Criticized a CNN reporter for covering his arrival at the United Nations Assembly in New York: «It’s not your duty.» ‘You shouldn’t be here covering me,’ he told her. https://t.co/AgttmELu3i
— México Ahora (@AhoraMex) September 22, 2026
«Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right,» the Department of Justice stated in a court filing.
The Government argues that the president can control access to restricted presidential areas, including the Oval Office, when national security or security-related concerns are involved.
- The argument: The Administration pointed to coverage involving the war with Iran and reporting related to White House construction projects.
- The limit: Those alleged security concerns are part of the Government’s legal argument; the court has not yet accepted that justification.
The Department of Justice is also challenging the application of Sherrill v. Knight, a 1977 precedent that established procedural protections for journalists seeking White House credentials.
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico Allege White House Media Ban Is Retaliation for Their Coverage
The three media organizations sued the Administration, arguing that they lost access because Trump objected to the content of their reporting.
The lawsuit alleges violations of the First Amendment, which protects freedom of the press, and the Fifth Amendment’s due process protections.
- The dispute: The news organizations argue that the Government cannot determine White House access based on unfavorable reporting or viewpoint.
- What Justice is seeking: The Administration is asking the court to reject the outlets’ request for temporary restoration of their credentials while the case proceeds.
The dispute has already changed presidential coverage. Fox News, ABC, CBS, and NBC suspended their television pool duties after CNN was excluded.
The White House Media Ban Is Already Affecting Presidential Coverage
The television «pool» allows one network to accompany the president and share video with other news organizations when space is limited.
The New York Times also decided not to distribute photographs obtained through the White House press pool while the legal dispute continues, according to EFE.
- The consequence: The controversy now extends beyond the three banned outlets and has begun to affect the shared system used by news organizations to cover the president.
However, the White House media ban has practical limits. Trump encountered CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during his arrival at the United Nations and questioned why she was covering him.
Credentials for UN events are not controlled by the White House, so the presidential restriction did not prevent Collins from reporting there.
Judge Weighs How Far Presidential Authority Extends
The case is before federal Judge Timothy Kelly, who is considering the news organizations’ request to regain access while the litigation continues.
- What’s next: Kelly has not yet issued a final ruling on the temporary request, and his decision could clarify how existing constitutional protections apply to White House press credentials.
The central issue extends beyond CNN, MS NOW, and Politico: how much discretion a president has over journalistic access once the White House has created a credentialing system for the press.
You may be interested in: Trump UN Speech 2026: Iran Threats, Venezuela, Cuba and Key Quotes
SOURCE: EFE / Truth Social / Twitter Mexico Post