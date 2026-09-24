White House Media Ban Continues As DOJ Says Press Access Is a «Privilege, Not a Right»

The Government argues that the president has broad authority to control journalistic access to certain areas of the White House. CNN, MS NOW, and Politico allege they were punished for their coverage.

The Department of Justice defended Donald Trump’s ban on CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, citing national security concerns and broad presidential authority over access to the White House.

Why it matters: The case could clarify the constitutional limits on a president’s ability to decide which journalists can access White House spaces.

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Justice Department Claims Broad Presidential Authority Over Press Access to the White House

TRUMP LASHES OUT AT CNN AT THE UN Criticized a CNN reporter for covering his arrival at the United Nations Assembly in New York: «It’s not your duty.» ‘You shouldn’t be here covering me,’ he told her. https://t.co/AgttmELu3i — México Ahora (@AhoraMex) September 22, 2026

«Access to the White House is a privilege, not a right,» the Department of Justice stated in a court filing.

The Government argues that the president can control access to restricted presidential areas, including the Oval Office, when national security or security-related concerns are involved.

The argument: The Administration pointed to coverage involving the war with Iran and reporting related to White House construction projects.

The Administration pointed to coverage involving the war with Iran and reporting related to White House construction projects. The limit: Those alleged security concerns are part of the Government’s legal argument; the court has not yet accepted that justification.

The Department of Justice is also challenging the application of Sherrill v. Knight, a 1977 precedent that established procedural protections for journalists seeking White House credentials.