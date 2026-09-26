Supreme Court Gives Temporary Green Light to SAVE Before Elections
Posted on09/26/26 at 15:53
- Supreme Court Reactivates SAVE
- States Decide Whether to Use It
- Federal Litigation Remains Open
According to Eldiariony, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Donald Trump administration to use the expanded version of the SAVE system to verify the citizenship of registered or prospective voters. This decision comes weeks before the November elections.
The ruling, while an appeal continues, suspends a federal judge’s decision that had invalidated the modifications to the system. The order was issued per curiam, with Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting from the decision.
SAVE was originally designed as a tool to verify citizenship and immigration status in certain government procedures. Still, its scope was expanded in 2025 to allow state and local authorities to conduct voter registration checks.
The decision does not require states to incorporate SAVE into their procedures. Each jurisdiction can decide whether to use the tool, so its effects on voters will depend on the measures taken by state election authorities.
How SAVE Changed Under the Trump Administration
🇺🇸 | BREAKING: The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to use an expanded citizenship database before the midterm elections.
In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court lifted the block imposed by a lower court on the expanded SAVE system… pic.twitter.com/o7ku0e5Y8o
— RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) September 25, 2026
The transformation began after Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 instructing the Department of Homeland Security to provide state and local authorities with mechanisms to verify the citizenship of registered and prospective voters.
Two months later, the DHS launched the modified version of SAVE, incorporating additional information from the Social Security Administration and allowing bulk searches, rather than limiting verifications to individual queries.
A federal judge later blocked those modifications after concluding that the new system violated provisions of the Social Security Act, the Privacy Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act. An appeals court subsequently rejected a request to suspend that decision.
The government then took the dispute to the Supreme Court. The majority concluded at this stage of the proceedings that the government had met the requirements to obtain a stay while the courts continue to examine the program’s legality.
SAVE Errors Raise Concerns Among Voter Groups
The debate does not end with the decision. Organizations that challenged SAVE argue that using incomplete or outdated federal information can incorrectly identify U.S. citizens as potential non-citizens.
One reported example occurred in Travis County, Texas, where 97 voters were subjected to review after SAVE identified them as potential non-citizens. Subsequent verifications determined that some of them were U.S. citizens.
Critics argue that a match in SAVE should not be automatically interpreted as definitive proof of ineligibility to vote, especially when a person may have naturalized after certain federal records were created or updated.
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The Trump administration defends the program as a tool to help states verify citizenship and detect potentially ineligible registrations. At the same time, opponents maintain that the checks require additional safeguards to avoid affecting citizens.
What the SAVE Decision Means for Voters
For voters, the Supreme Court decision does not mean that SAVE will be used automatically across the United States. States retain the ability to decide whether to participate in the program and how to incorporate its results into their procedures.
Federal laws restrict systematic purges of voter rolls near federal elections, an important consideration with only a few weeks remaining before the November legislative elections. The case is still ongoing in the courts, meaning the Supreme Court has not yet definitively resolved all legal issues related to the modified version of SAVE. The current order temporarily alters which rules are in effect while the appeal is in progress — the legal controversies surrounding the modified version of SAVE.
Citizens who have doubts about their registration should consult directly with their state election authorities, verify their registration in advance, and learn about the available procedures for correcting incorrect electoral information.