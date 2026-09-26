Supreme Court Gives Temporary Green Light to SAVE Before Elections

Supreme Court Reactivates SAVE

States Decide Whether to Use It

Federal Litigation Remains Open

According to Eldiariony, the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed the Donald Trump administration to use the expanded version of the SAVE system to verify the citizenship of registered or prospective voters. This decision comes weeks before the November elections.

The ruling, while an appeal continues, suspends a federal judge’s decision that had invalidated the modifications to the system. The order was issued per curiam, with Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor dissenting from the decision.

SAVE was originally designed as a tool to verify citizenship and immigration status in certain government procedures. Still, its scope was expanded in 2025 to allow state and local authorities to conduct voter registration checks.

The decision does not require states to incorporate SAVE into their procedures. Each jurisdiction can decide whether to use the tool, so its effects on voters will depend on the measures taken by state election authorities.

How SAVE Changed Under the Trump Administration

🇺🇸 | BREAKING: The Supreme Court allows the Trump administration to use an expanded citizenship database before the midterm elections. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court lifted the block imposed by a lower court on the expanded SAVE system… pic.twitter.com/o7ku0e5Y8o — RAV Español (@RAVEspanol) September 25, 2026

The transformation began after Trump signed an executive order in March 2025 instructing the Department of Homeland Security to provide state and local authorities with mechanisms to verify the citizenship of registered and prospective voters.