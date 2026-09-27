Trump Freezes $810 Million, Sparks Battle with Congress: Republican Questions Legality

Trump targets $810 million.

Collins questions the move.

GAO rejects budget rescission.

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on September 25 a new proposal to cancel around $810 million previously allocated by Congress, using a strategy known as «pocket rescission» with just a few days left to end the fiscal year.

The White House presented the measure as part of its efforts to reduce what it considers unnecessary or harmful government spending. It ensured that it was using powers contemplated in the Impoundment Control Act.

The administration identified the largest component as $567 million allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for services for refugees, asylum seekers, and other non-citizens, which the White House scrutinized when announcing the cuts.

This decision also affects resources related to how far the Executive can go to stop funds already authorized by laws passed by Congress.

Susan Collins Questions the Legality of the Budget Maneuver

The White House announced that it is rescinding more than $800 million in congressionally appropriated funds across a range of government programs. https://t.co/DLi8wULAJa — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2026

Republican Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, became one of the main critics within the President’s own party and argued that unilaterally canceling resources allocated by Congress violates the law.

Collins also pointed out that Congress received the approximately $810 million package without prior notice and accused the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) of deliberately withholding resources for months to facilitate the cancellation as the end of the fiscal year approached