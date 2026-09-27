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Trump Freezes $810 Million, Sparks Battle with Congress: Republican Questions Legality
President Trump's move to cancel $810 million in congressionally approved funds sparks controversy and questions about executive power.
By  Bryan Vargas Martinez
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Donald Trump, Congreso , Casa Blanca MundoNOW
Foto Trump busca cancelar $810 millones y enfrenta al Congreso FOTO: EFE

Posted on09/26/26 at 23:16

  • Trump targets $810 million.
  • Collins questions the move.
  • GAO rejects budget rescission.

The administration of President Donald Trump announced on September 25 a new proposal to cancel around $810 million previously allocated by Congress, using a strategy known as «pocket rescission» with just a few days left to end the fiscal year.

The White House presented the measure as part of its efforts to reduce what it considers unnecessary or harmful government spending. It ensured that it was using powers contemplated in the Impoundment Control Act.

The administration identified the largest component as $567 million allocated to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for services for refugees, asylum seekers, and other non-citizens, which the White House scrutinized when announcing the cuts.

This decision also affects resources related to how far the Executive can go to stop funds already authorized by laws passed by Congress.

Susan Collins Questions the Legality of the Budget Maneuver

Republican Senator Susan Collins, chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, became one of the main critics within the President’s own party and argued that unilaterally canceling resources allocated by Congress violates the law.

Collins also pointed out that Congress received the approximately $810 million package without prior notice and accused the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) of deliberately withholding resources for months to facilitate the cancellation as the end of the fiscal year approached

Controversy revolves around the so-called «pocket veto» power: the Constitution grants Congress the authority to approve federal allocations. At the same time, the Executive is responsible for administering those resources in accordance with current

law. The 1974 Impoundment Control Act regulates when funds can be temporarily withheld.

The GAO maintains that «pocket rescissions» are not allowed when the calendar prevents Congress from deciding on the request before the funds expire. According to its interpretation, the Executive cannot use the 45 days to convert a cancellation proposal into an effective elimination without legislative approval.

The 45-Day Period is at the Center of the Dispute

Donald Trump, Congress, White House MundoNOW
Trump seeks to cancel $810 million and faces off against Congress PHOTO: EFE
The law allows the President to send a special message to Congress proposing the cancellation of certain funds and the temporary withholding of those resources while lawmakers consider the request. Under normal circumstances, Congress has up to 45 days of continuous session to approve a rescission.

If Congress does not approve the cancellation during that period, the legislation establishes that the resources must be made available for use. The problem arises when the request arrives so close to the budgetary deadline that the money can expire before the procedure is completed.

The GAO previously concluded that the law does not allow funds to be withheld until their expiration date solely through a presidential rescission proposal. According to the agency, doing so would allow the Executive to effectively reduce the period during which a congressional allocation can be used.

The White House maintains a different interpretation, claiming that Trump is exercising available presidential powers under the same legislation. This legal difference once again pits the Executive’s and GAO’s interpretations of the limits of budgetary withholdings against each other.

What the Dispute over Federal Funds Means

The confrontation goes beyond the $810 million because it directly affects the constitutional distribution of power over public spending. The controversy raises the question of how far a president can go to stop resources approved by lawmakers when they disagree with programs or consider them no longer necessary.

Collins plans to work with other lawmakers to address the administration’s actions, turning a dispute between Republicans and Democrats into a conflict that also divides the Republican Party.

The immediate precedent occurred in 2025, when Trump used this mechanism again to try to cancel funds. In that case, the controversy reached the Supreme Court, indicating that the legal scope of these actions remains the subject of litigation and institutional disagreement.

For beneficiaries and organizations linked to the affected programs, the key will be to observe Congress’s response and any new litigation. The dispute could become another test of the limits between presidential authority to administer spending and Congress’s constitutional power to decide how federal resources are allocated.

SOURCES: ABCNEWS, NEWSER

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