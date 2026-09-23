Trump UN Speech 2026: Iran Threats, Venezuela, Cuba and Key Quotes

Trump used his 2026 UN General Assembly speech to threaten further action against Iran while also addressing global conflicts

Donald Trump used the UN General Assembly to deliver some of his most forceful foreign policy statements. During his speech on Tuesday, September 22, before the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, the US President focused heavily on Iran but also discussed Venezuela, Cuba, the US economy, and international conflicts. These were some of the most notable quotes from his speech. Trump on Iran: “Will I Annihilate the Islamic Republic?” PRESIDENT TRUMP: I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic, and do it… pic.twitter.com/lgRIgzHY67 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 22, 2026 One of the most confrontational moments came when Trump spoke about Iran’s future and presented two sharply different scenarios: reaching an agreement or continuing military action. “I have to make a big decision: will we reach an agreement with Iran that allows them to rebuild and create a much greater country than it ever was… or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, without ever giving them the chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”, Trump stated. The President went further, asking: “Will I take them to hell with no chance of survival or hope for future greatness?”

Trump insisted that the United States would not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons and also expressed hope that an agreement could eventually be reached. Trump Says an Iran Agreement Could Come After the Elections The President also linked the timing of a possible negotiation to the US legislative elections in November. Trump said he believes an agreement could be reached after those elections and suggested that Iranian authorities are waiting to see the outcome of the US political situation. “What they don’t understand is that I’m not running; I’ve already done that and won by a landslide,” Trump said. As Trump delivered his speech, Iran also signaled that a possibility for negotiation remains. The Iranian delegation in New York has authority to engage in diplomatic negotiations, and Tehran has offered to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz within seven days if Washington reduces military pressure and lifts the blockade on its ports. However, no meeting between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been scheduled so far. Venezuela Also Appeared in Trump’s UN Speech

#AHORA | Trump: “Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the US will no longer allow threats to America to gain ground anywhere in the Western Hemisphere, and if necessary, we will use our unparalleled military power to protect the vital… — Orlando Avendaño (@OrlvndoA) September 22, 2026 Trump also dedicated part of his speech to Venezuela and the strategic importance of the oil reserves of both countries. The President discussed the Venezuelan political landscape after the removal of Nicolás Maduro and emphasized the importance of the country’s oil resources. “When we have the US and Venezuela together, we have more than 60% of the world’s oil,” he stated. Trump also used the phrase “to the victor belongs the spoils” when discussing Venezuela, language that drew attention because of how he characterized the relationship between the two countries. Trump Delivers Direct Message to Cuba in UN Speech President Donald Trump accused the Cuban government of having coordinated for decades with left-wing groups and communist networks in the US, including the Communist Party of the United States, Antifa, and the Democratic Socialists of America. “Communism… pic.twitter.com/i59WmzrDeg — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) September 22, 2026 Cuba was also a target of Trump’s remarks.

“Communism will never come to America, but freedom will come to Cuba,” Trump told the leaders gathered in New York. The remarks come as Washington maintains pressure on the Cuban government and amid major political changes in Venezuela. Trump Defends His Record in the United States The President also used the UN podium to defend the record of his administration. “The United States is back, and our country is stronger than ever,” he said. Trump stated that more Americans are working now than at any previous point and claimed that the border, which he had previously described as “the most dangerous,” is now “the most protected.” He also claimed that crime has fallen to historic lows and highlighted increased US defense spending. Some of Trump’s claims about crime, employment, and border security require additional context. Employment is at a record level in raw numbers, although population growth is an important factor, while crime had already been declining before his current term and illegal border crossings have fallen sharply without reaching zero. “While Others Talk About Peace, I Have Made Peace”