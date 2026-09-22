Trump TV Launches as White House Press Pool Dispute Disrupts Coverage

The White House’s new channel, Trump TV, began with previously recorded material from July, while the absence of a functioning TV pool has already left presidential events without complete independent audiovisual coverage.

Why it matters: The suspension of the pool showed an immediate consequence: some presidential activity now depends more heavily on video and audio that the White House chooses to provide directly.

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Trump TV Fills Space Left by Suspended Press Pool Coverage

IT’S LIVE. 📺🦅 TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place. Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can. 📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m https://t.co/g4v7n2J04s — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026

Trump TV began broadcasting this Monday at 7:00 p.m. with a speech Donald Trump had delivered on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.

According to EFE, the speech was part of events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, so the premiere did not feature a new presidential address.

The channel, available on YouTube and the White House website, promises to bring together speeches, videos, announcements, and highlights selected by the Administration itself.

The fact: The launch provides continuous access to presidential content distributed directly by the White House, without relying on footage produced by independent media.

The arrival of Trump TV coincides with a significant change in daily presidential coverage: the major television networks suspended the shared TV pool.