Trump TV Launches as White House Press Pool Dispute Disrupts Coverage
Posted on09/22/26 at 11:55
The White House’s new channel, Trump TV, began with previously recorded material from July, while the absence of a functioning TV pool has already left presidential events without complete independent audiovisual coverage.
- Why it matters: The suspension of the pool showed an immediate consequence: some presidential activity now depends more heavily on video and audio that the White House chooses to provide directly.
Trump TV Fills Space Left by Suspended Press Pool Coverage
IT’S LIVE. 📺🦅
TRUMP TV IS STREAMING NOW. 24/7, updated in real time, with top past moments, announcements, and the latest and greatest from the administration all in one place.
Not every big moment has made it on your tv, now it can.
📲 https://t.co/3KwWkBZ69m https://t.co/g4v7n2J04s
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 21, 2026
Trump TV began broadcasting this Monday at 7:00 p.m. with a speech Donald Trump had delivered on July 3 at Mount Rushmore.
According to EFE, the speech was part of events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, so the premiere did not feature a new presidential address.
The channel, available on YouTube and the White House website, promises to bring together speeches, videos, announcements, and highlights selected by the Administration itself.
- The fact: The launch provides continuous access to presidential content distributed directly by the White House, without relying on footage produced by independent media.
The arrival of Trump TV coincides with a significant change in daily presidential coverage: the major television networks suspended the shared TV pool.
Trump Left Without Usable Audio During an Event
The first practical consequences appeared quickly. Axios reported that Trump’s remarks became inaudible during part of a press conference on Monday.
The video provided by the White House lacked usable audio of his remarks, according to the outlet.
C-SPAN was also unable to broadcast another presidential event because there was no independent television signal available, according to Axios.
The pool allows networks such as CNN, CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC to rotate responsibility for recording the president and sharing those images with other news organizations.
- What’s changing: Print journalists continue to cover presidential activities, but the suspension of the television component can leave certain moments without independent video or audio.
Critics Raise Concerns About Control of Presidential Images
First, Trump banned independent news from the White House.
Now, he’s launching what is quite literally state-run TV to try drowning out the fact that he and his corrupt administration are failing the American people.
This is truly autocratic behavior from a failed President.
— Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) September 22, 2026
The conflict began after the White House withdrew access from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, a decision Trump justified by accusing the outlets of publishing false or unfavorable coverage.
That episode now serves as context: the new development is that the consequences of the suspended television pool have begun to become visible in presidential coverage.
California Governor Gavin Newsom described Trump TV as «state television». Weijia Jiang, former president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, expressed similar concerns.
These are characterizations by critics, not an official definition of the platform.
- The difference: Trump TV distributes material selected by the Administration; the TV pool produces independent journalistic footage that is then shared with numerous news organizations.
Trump Media Dispute Now Goes to Court
CNN, MS NOW, and Politico filed a federal lawsuit seeking to regain access and arguing that the ban violates their rights under the First and Fifth Amendments.
The news organizations also argue that the public has an interest in receiving independent information about the government, while Trump maintains that he can exclude outlets whose coverage he considers false.
- What’s next: Federal Judge Timothy Kelly scheduled a hearing for Wednesday, September 23, on the three outlets’ request to temporarily regain access.
Until the situation changes, the dispute affects more than who can enter the White House: it also shapes which images and sounds of the presidency are available through independent news coverage.
You May Be Interested In: Trump White House Media Ban Faces Lawsuit From CNN, MS NOW and Politico
SOURCE: EFE / The Hill / The White House / Axios