Dale Caldwell Resigns as New Jersey Lieutenant Governor After Harassment Investigation

The governor had given the New Jersey lieutenant governor until Friday to leave the post.

Dale Caldwell disputed the investigation’s conclusions, but submitted his resignation Friday afternoon.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell resigned after Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill called for his departure following an independent investigation into his conduct.

Why it matters: Caldwell held an elected statewide position, and his resignation now leaves Sherrill responsible for appointing a replacement within the period established by the state Constitution.

Dale Caldwell Resignation After Investigation Substantiated Sexual Harassment and Ethics Violations

Today, I’m announcing the conclusion and findings of an independent investigation into allegations regarding Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell. The investigation found that the Lieutenant Governor engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office. I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so. I hold everyone in my Administration to the highest ethical standard. We all have a duty to follow our state ethics and harassment policy and our Code of Conduct. Anyone who violates these will be held accountable. These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration. The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization. Leaders have an obligation to make sure everyone in an organization is bought into the mission and able to succeed. I take that responsibility incredibly seriously. My goal as Governor is to empower our hardworking public servants, so they can remain focused on serving our state. As a former federal prosecutor, I’m committed to ensuring everyone is treated fairly. This investigation was thorough and impartial. It was initiated by the Chief Ethics Officer and conducted by a respected former state Attorney General. The investigation fully examined the evidence, followed the facts, and protected everyone’s privacy. In my Administration, we are committed to doing what is right, not what is politically expedient. The Lieutenant Governor’s resignation is necessary and in the best interest of New Jersey residents. The President continues to undermine confidence in public service at the federal level. In New Jersey, I will not accept a culture that sweeps misconduct under the rug. We have to be better than that — people expect and deserve better. I have dedicated my life to service. I know that jobs of public trust impact the lives of everyday people, and I deeply respect the oaths and responsibilities of these positions. I will always put the interests of the people of New Jersey first. — Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) September 24, 2026

The Lowenstein Sandler report concluded that Dale Caldwell engaged in sexual harassment and substantiated two additional violations of state ethics standards.

According to investigators, Caldwell made a sexual comment to an employee after becoming romantically interested in one of her friends. Caldwell denied making the remark.

The investigation found the employee’s account credible and said she later changed how she interacted with Caldwell and tried to avoid traveling with him.