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Dale Caldwell Resigns as New Jersey Lieutenant Governor After Harassment Investigation
New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell resigned after an independent investigation substantiated sexual harassment.
By  Kristel Escobar
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Posted on09/25/26 at 23:15

The governor had given the New Jersey lieutenant governor until Friday to leave the post.

Dale Caldwell disputed the investigation’s conclusions, but submitted his resignation Friday afternoon.

New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell resigned after Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill called for his departure following an independent investigation into his conduct.

  • Why it matters: Caldwell held an elected statewide position, and his resignation now leaves Sherrill responsible for appointing a replacement within the period established by the state Constitution.

Dale Caldwell Resignation After Investigation Substantiated Sexual Harassment and Ethics Violations

The Lowenstein Sandler report concluded that Dale Caldwell engaged in sexual harassment and substantiated two additional violations of state ethics standards.

According to investigators, Caldwell made a sexual comment to an employee after becoming romantically interested in one of her friends. Caldwell denied making the remark.

The investigation found the employee’s account credible and said she later changed how she interacted with Caldwell and tried to avoid traveling with him.

  • The fact: Sherrill described the substantiated sexual harassment finding as “extremely troubling” and said the violations reflected a pattern of conduct that did not meet her administration’s standards.

Investigators Say Warnings Did Not Stop the Conduct

The report also found that Dale Caldwell brought personal guests to paid-entry events without obtaining prior ethics approval or reimbursing the costs.

Investigators said the practice continued despite training and warnings about ethics rules applying to state officials.

The report also found that Caldwell sought a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship without initially disclosing that relationship.

  • The dispute: Caldwell acknowledged the relationship but told investigators that recommending qualified individuals was common and denied directing anyone to hire or promote her.

His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, challenged the findings and argued that Caldwell was not given adequate due process to respond to every allegation.

Dale Caldwell Also Held a Key Election Role

Before resigning, Caldwell served not only as lieutenant governor but also as New Jersey Secretary of State, overseeing the department responsible for elections.

Sherrill had given him until Friday, September 25, to resign. She announced that he submitted his resignation that afternoon and that she accepted it.

  • The deadline: The governor and lieutenant governor were elected jointly to concurrent four-year terms, but the New Jersey Constitution allows the governor to appoint a replacement when a vacancy occurs.

What Happens After Caldwell’s Resignation?

Under the New Jersey Constitution, Sherrill must appoint a new lieutenant governor within 45 days of the vacancy.

The state Constitution provides that a vacancy caused by resignation, death, removal, or another cause is filled by gubernatorial appointment for the remainder of the unexpired term.

Sherrill also announced that Acting Comptroller Shirley Emehelu will serve as Acting Secretary of State while the administration reorganizes leadership of the department.

  • What’s next: Sherrill said she would move “swiftly and thoughtfully” to select a new lieutenant governor while Emehelu oversees the Department of State and election administration.

The case now shifts from a dispute over whether Caldwell would resign to questions about succession and the political consequences of the investigation.

With Caldwell out of office, attention will turn to whom Sherrill selects as the next lieutenant governor and how the administration handles the transition ahead of the November midterm elections.

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SOURCE: FOX News / Lowenstein Sandler