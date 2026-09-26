Dale Caldwell Resigns as New Jersey Lieutenant Governor After Harassment Investigation
Posted on09/25/26 at 23:15
The governor had given the New Jersey lieutenant governor until Friday to leave the post.
Dale Caldwell disputed the investigation’s conclusions, but submitted his resignation Friday afternoon.
New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell resigned after Democratic Governor Mikie Sherrill called for his departure following an independent investigation into his conduct.
- Why it matters: Caldwell held an elected statewide position, and his resignation now leaves Sherrill responsible for appointing a replacement within the period established by the state Constitution.
Dale Caldwell Resignation After Investigation Substantiated Sexual Harassment and Ethics Violations
Today, I’m announcing the conclusion and findings of an independent investigation into allegations regarding Lieutenant Governor Dale Caldwell. The investigation found that the Lieutenant Governor engaged in serious, repeated violations of state policy and failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office. I’m calling for his resignation and giving him until tomorrow to do so.
I hold everyone in my Administration to the highest ethical standard. We all have a duty to follow our state ethics and harassment policy and our Code of Conduct. Anyone who violates these will be held accountable.
These violations substantiated in the investigation reflect a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration. The ethical lapses persisted despite multiple warnings and trainings. The substantiated finding of sexual harassment is extremely troubling. I’ve seen firsthand how a hostile culture can undermine everyone’s ability to succeed. It’s insidious and ruptures the trust within an organization.
Leaders have an obligation to make sure everyone in an organization is bought into the mission and able to succeed. I take that responsibility incredibly seriously. My goal as Governor is to empower our hardworking public servants, so they can remain focused on serving our state.
As a former federal prosecutor, I’m committed to ensuring everyone is treated fairly. This investigation was thorough and impartial. It was initiated by the Chief Ethics Officer and conducted by a respected former state Attorney General.
The investigation fully examined the evidence, followed the facts, and protected everyone’s privacy. In my Administration, we are committed to doing what is right, not what is politically expedient.
The Lieutenant Governor’s resignation is necessary and in the best interest of New Jersey residents.
The President continues to undermine confidence in public service at the federal level. In New Jersey, I will not accept a culture that sweeps misconduct under the rug. We have to be better than that — people expect and deserve better.
I have dedicated my life to service. I know that jobs of public trust impact the lives of everyday people, and I deeply respect the oaths and responsibilities of these positions.
I will always put the interests of the people of New Jersey first.
— Governor Mikie Sherrill (@GovSherrillNJ) September 24, 2026
The Lowenstein Sandler report concluded that Dale Caldwell engaged in sexual harassment and substantiated two additional violations of state ethics standards.
According to investigators, Caldwell made a sexual comment to an employee after becoming romantically interested in one of her friends. Caldwell denied making the remark.
The investigation found the employee’s account credible and said she later changed how she interacted with Caldwell and tried to avoid traveling with him.
- The fact: Sherrill described the substantiated sexual harassment finding as “extremely troubling” and said the violations reflected a pattern of conduct that did not meet her administration’s standards.
Investigators Say Warnings Did Not Stop the Conduct
The report also found that Dale Caldwell brought personal guests to paid-entry events without obtaining prior ethics approval or reimbursing the costs.
Investigators said the practice continued despite training and warnings about ethics rules applying to state officials.
The report also found that Caldwell sought a promotion for a state employee with whom he had a romantic relationship without initially disclosing that relationship.
- The dispute: Caldwell acknowledged the relationship but told investigators that recommending qualified individuals was common and denied directing anyone to hire or promote her.
His attorney, Thomas Calcagni, challenged the findings and argued that Caldwell was not given adequate due process to respond to every allegation.
Dale Caldwell Also Held a Key Election Role
Before resigning, Caldwell served not only as lieutenant governor but also as New Jersey Secretary of State, overseeing the department responsible for elections.
Sherrill had given him until Friday, September 25, to resign. She announced that he submitted his resignation that afternoon and that she accepted it.
- The deadline: The governor and lieutenant governor were elected jointly to concurrent four-year terms, but the New Jersey Constitution allows the governor to appoint a replacement when a vacancy occurs.
What Happens After Caldwell’s Resignation?
Under the New Jersey Constitution, Sherrill must appoint a new lieutenant governor within 45 days of the vacancy.
The state Constitution provides that a vacancy caused by resignation, death, removal, or another cause is filled by gubernatorial appointment for the remainder of the unexpired term.
Sherrill also announced that Acting Comptroller Shirley Emehelu will serve as Acting Secretary of State while the administration reorganizes leadership of the department.
- What’s next: Sherrill said she would move “swiftly and thoughtfully” to select a new lieutenant governor while Emehelu oversees the Department of State and election administration.
The case now shifts from a dispute over whether Caldwell would resign to questions about succession and the political consequences of the investigation.
With Caldwell out of office, attention will turn to whom Sherrill selects as the next lieutenant governor and how the administration handles the transition ahead of the November midterm elections.
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SOURCE: FOX News / Lowenstein Sandler